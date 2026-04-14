Communities Not Cages: National Day of Action to Stop ICE Warehouse Detention

Date:

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible SF

Email:

Location Details:

corner of Van Ness and O’Farrell St, San Francisco

Join us outside as part of a nationwide day of action to oppose the Trump administration's expansion of ICE warehouse detention and its attack on the due process rights of immigrants and all Americans.



The Department of Homeland Security is moving to lock thousands of people in massive detention warehouses — disappearing them from their families, their lawyers, and their communities. We're taking to the streets to make clear that we stand for dignity, justice, and the rule of law.



We'll gather to:

• Show visible, public opposition to ICE detention expansion and the criminalization of immigration

• Stand in solidarity with detained immigrants and the communities fighting to protect them

• Demand that our elected officials defend due process for everyone



This event will take place during our regular Saturday Trump Regime Takedown protest on the corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell St. Bring a sign. Bring your neighbors. Bring your voice.



This event is hosted by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF (organizers of the San Francisco No Kings March) as part of the Communities Not Cages National Day of Action organized by the Disappeared In America campaign and partners including Detention Watch Network, Indivisible, Public Citizen, The Workers Circle, MoveOn and many others.



A core principle behind all Indivisible and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.