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A socialist feminist speaks out for renewable energy
Date:
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
747 Polk Street @ Ellis, San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27,
31, 38 and 49
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27,
31, 38 and 49
The weather patterns are drastically changing due to the drive for profit and resulting wars. Join the discussion on how to mitigate the damage and reverse the dependence on fossil fuels.
Speaker: Sam Rubin, Freedom Socialist writer and environmental justice activist
See their latest article at https://bit.ly/solar-wind-powersurging
Speaker: Sam Rubin, Freedom Socialist writer and environmental justice activist
See their latest article at https://bit.ly/solar-wind-powersurging
For more information: https://bit.ly/Socialist-Renewable-Energy ...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 14, 2026 7:14PM
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