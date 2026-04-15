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Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Tax Day Protest
Date:
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
Downtown Post Office, Front Street, Santa Cruz
Protest your taxes going to fund aggressive, unnecessary wars, ice raids and growing militarism instead of vital human services and a clean, sustainable environment.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 14, 2026 2:13PM
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