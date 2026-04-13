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East Bay Labor & Workers

ILWU 6 Bio-Rad Workers Fighting for a Living Wage Are Asking: Where is Norm?

by ILWU 6
Mon, Apr 13, 2026 9:09AM
ILWU 6 Bio-Rad workers are fighting for a living wage
ILWU 6 Bio Rad workers are fighting for a living wages.
original image (1024x768)
BIO-RAD is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in Hercules, CA. Workers at Bio-Rad have been fighting for months to get a good contract that guarantees living wages.

Bio-Rad reportedly made $759 Million dollars last year, yet the workers there are barely scrapping by with low wages. The company has brought-in Union busters and have denied the Union access to the facilities to talk to workers.

While this is happening, the workers want to know: where is Norman Schwartz, CEO of Bio-Rad and son the founders of the company?

Does he know that his workers are struggling to pay the bills while his company prosper? Does he care?

LET NORM KNOWS THAT THE COMMUNITY CARES ABOUT WORKER WELL-BEING!
The company’s last economic proposal is of a 3% increase on a three-year contract – basically 1% a year. Workers already struggling to make ends meet while helping the company make $759 milliondollars in a year deserve much better!

Click on the image to send an e-mail to Bio-Rad and Norm, expressing your support and solidarity with the Bio-Rad workers on the fight for a Living Wage. Feel free to edit the message. Let Norm and Bio-Rad know that workers deserve a living wage!
For more information: https://local6ilwu.org/wheres-norm/
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