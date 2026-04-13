"Steal This Story, Please!" Film: Reporter Amy Goodman & Democracy Now! 30th Anniversary

Date:

Friday, April 17, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Roxie Theater and non-profit partners

Location Details:

Roxie Theater

3125 16th Street,

San Francisco, CA 94103



IN PERSON:

Friday, April 17th: Oscar®-Nominated filmmaker Tia Lessin

"Steal This Story, Please!": Democracy Now! 30th Anniversary Film



Documentary on Independent Media & News Career of Reporter Amy Goodman



Friday, April 17 at 6:00 PM

Oscar®-Nominated filmmaker Tia Lessin IN PERSON!

Co-Presented by SF Independent Media Coalition



Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 6:15 PM



Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM



Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 3:40 PM



Amy Goodman takes on soldiers, politicians, and corporate media in a fearless pursuit of truth.



Undeterred by armed soldiers, smooth-talking politicians, and riot police, journalist Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. Steal This Story, Please! is a gripping portrait of the trailblazer whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history. From the frontlines of global conflicts to the organized chaos of her daily news show Democracy Now!, Goodman broadcasts stories and voices routinely silenced by commercial media.



Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin (Trouble the Water, The Janes) take us behind the scenes with the warm, wisecracking granddaughter of an Orthodox rabbi — raised in a tradition of asking hard questions – as she navigates a news landscape reshaped by technology, corporate consolidation, and political assaults on truth itself.



Urgent, provocative and unexpectedly funny, Steal This Story, Please! is both a call to action and a celebration of resistance, posing the question: what happens to democracy when the press surrenders to power?



Directed by Carl Deal & Tia Lessin. Featuring Juan Gonzalez, Amy Goodman, David Isay, Sharif Abdel Kouddous, Jeremy Scahill & Nermeen Shaikh.





ROXIE THEATER



The Roxie Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the City and County of San Francisco, the National Endowment for the Arts, Community Vision, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and our dedicated donors, members, and volunteers.