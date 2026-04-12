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Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza
Date:
Thursday, April 16, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson
Human Billboard for Gaza — Thursday, 5 PM, El Cerrito Plaza (San Pablo & Carlson)
Join East Bay neighbors stepping out in solidarity to demand an end to the Zionist genocide in Gaza and to U.S. support for it. With banners raised, flags visible, and our presence in the streets, we’re sending a clear message: Gaza will not be ignored.
Bring a sign. Wear your keffiyeh. Invite someone who needs to see solidarity in action.
Join East Bay neighbors stepping out in solidarity to demand an end to the Zionist genocide in Gaza and to U.S. support for it. With banners raised, flags visible, and our presence in the streets, we’re sending a clear message: Gaza will not be ignored.
Bring a sign. Wear your keffiyeh. Invite someone who needs to see solidarity in action.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 12, 2026 2:20PM
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