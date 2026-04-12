Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson

Human Billboard for Gaza — Thursday, 5 PM, El Cerrito Plaza (San Pablo & Carlson)



Join East Bay neighbors stepping out in solidarity to demand an end to the Zionist genocide in Gaza and to U.S. support for it. With banners raised, flags visible, and our presence in the streets, we’re sending a clear message: Gaza will not be ignored.



Bring a sign. Wear your keffiyeh. Invite someone who needs to see solidarity in action.