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Capital's Grave: Neo-feudalism & the New Class Struggle with Jodi Dean
Marxist writer and professor Jodi Dean speaks about her new book Capital's Grave, Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle at a meeting in Oakland.
"What Marx tells us about UBER: The Gig Economy and the New Class Struggle" was the title
of a presentation by Marxist writer and Hobart & Williams College professor Jodi Dean.
The talk focused on her latest book Capital's Grave: Neofeudalism and the New Class Struggle.
She was joined at the event with former CSUSF former CFA president & Professor James Martel about her views on the development of technology and how it is creating techno-serfs and creating a revolutionary global crisis in 21st century capitalism.
Dean is also author of The Communist Horizon, Crowds and Party, Comrade: An Essay on
Political Belonging , the Blog Theory and other works.
This event in Oakland was part of a DSA East Bay series titled "Seeing Red" and took place
on 4/12/26.
Additional Media:
Cameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY
AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Edward Hasbrouck
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html
The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation &mThe World Working Class with Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM
AI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/
Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU
Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M
Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng
Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century
Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
of a presentation by Marxist writer and Hobart & Williams College professor Jodi Dean.
The talk focused on her latest book Capital's Grave: Neofeudalism and the New Class Struggle.
She was joined at the event with former CSUSF former CFA president & Professor James Martel about her views on the development of technology and how it is creating techno-serfs and creating a revolutionary global crisis in 21st century capitalism.
Dean is also author of The Communist Horizon, Crowds and Party, Comrade: An Essay on
Political Belonging , the Blog Theory and other works.
This event in Oakland was part of a DSA East Bay series titled "Seeing Red" and took place
on 4/12/26.
Additional Media:
Cameras At UPS. AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY
AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko
AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30
Edward Hasbrouck
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html
The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation &mThe World Working Class with Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM
AI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/
Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU
Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M
Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng
Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century
Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs
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