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Capital's Grave: Neo-feudalism & the New Class Struggle with Jodi Dean

by LVP
Sun, Apr 12, 2026 11:03AM
Marxist writer and professor Jodi Dean speaks about her new book Capital's Grave, Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle at a meeting in Oakland.
Marxist writer and professor Jodi Dean speaks about her new book Capital's Grave, Neo-feudalism &amp; The New Class Struggle at a meeting...
original image (1011x1222)
"What Marx tells us about UBER: The Gig Economy and the New Class Struggle" was the title
of a presentation by Marxist writer and Hobart & Williams College professor Jodi Dean.

The talk focused on her latest book Capital's Grave: Neofeudalism and the New Class Struggle.
She was joined at the event with former CSUSF former CFA president & Professor James Martel about her views on the development of technology and how it is creating techno-serfs and creating a revolutionary global crisis in 21st century capitalism.

Dean is also author of The Communist Horizon, Crowds and Party, Comrade: An Essay on
Political Belonging , the Blog Theory and other works.

This event in Oakland was part of a DSA East Bay series titled "Seeing Red" and took place
on 4/12/26.

Additional Media:

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https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko

AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30

Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE

AI, Dockers, Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & World Capitalism With Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/iPIc6vdIYvY

AI, Writers, Follow the Money & The Rip-off Of Writers
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko

AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30

Edward Hasbrouck
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html

The World On Fire! The IDC Dockers Automation &mThe World Working Class with Raquel Varela
https://youtu.be/6qOefT2qWtM

AI and creative destruction https://thenextrecession.wordpress.com/2026/02/03/ai-and-creative-destruction/

Automation, Union Busting & The Attacks On MUA Wharfies & Dockers Worldwide
https://youtu.be/jysyVBHuEVU

Greek Port Workers, Privatization, The Troika & Chinese Capitalism
https://youtu.be/NBRFgpug49M

Labor, Dockers, Technology, Internationalism & Imperialism with Professor Rachel Varela
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNcU37rL2Ng

Automation In Ports And Labour Relations In 21st Century
Raquel Varela International Dock Workers Council Miami Meeting SEP 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs
§Jodi Dean Speaking At Meeting On Neo-feudalism
by LVP
Sun, Apr 12, 2026 11:03AM
sm_dean_jodi.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jodi Dean author of Capital's Grave, Neo-feudalism & The New Class Struggle spoke at the meeting in Oakland
https://youtu.be/nrONharvTJs
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