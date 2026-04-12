Online Privacy Workshop and Immigration Resource Fair. Practical resources and strategies to protect digital privacy rights, particularly for immigrants, Muslims, individuals seeking reproductive care, and the LGBTQ+ community.Bring your smartphone and/or laptop with you, we’ll help you install and setup our recommended privacy protecting products.10AM - 4PM apr 12, Oakstop, 2323 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 and grand Ave. (Max capacity: 150 ) Free*Translators in Spanish, Mandarin, Farsi, Dari, Pashto (more to come)