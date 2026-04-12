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Indybay Feature
Privacy Self-Defense & Immigration Know Your Rights
Date:
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
miss
Location Details:
Oakstop, 2323 Broadway, Oakland
Online Privacy Workshop and Immigration Resource Fair. Practical resources and strategies to protect digital privacy rights, particularly for immigrants, Muslims, individuals seeking reproductive care, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Bring your smartphone and/or laptop with you, we’ll help you install and setup our recommended privacy protecting products.
10AM - 4PM apr 12, Oakstop, 2323 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 and grand Ave. (Max capacity: 150 ) Free*
Translators in Spanish, Mandarin, Farsi, Dari, Pashto (more to come)
events [at] secure-justice.org https://secure-justice.org/apr-12-oak
Bring your smartphone and/or laptop with you, we’ll help you install and setup our recommended privacy protecting products.
10AM - 4PM apr 12, Oakstop, 2323 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 and grand Ave. (Max capacity: 150 ) Free*
Translators in Spanish, Mandarin, Farsi, Dari, Pashto (more to come)
events [at] secure-justice.org https://secure-justice.org/apr-12-oak
For more information: https://secure-justice.org/apr-12-oak
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 11, 2026 7:05PM
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