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Milpitas Earth Day Celebration
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
City of Milpitas, Citizens Climate Lobby, etc
Location Details:
Murphy Park
1588 Saratoga Drive
Milpitas, CA 95035
1588 Saratoga Drive
Milpitas, CA 95035
CITY OF MILPITAS EARTH DAY CELEBRATION
Murphy ParkMilpitas, CA
Saturday, April 18 • 10 AM - 12 PM
Celebrate Earth Day with a sustainability resource fair full of family fun and activities!
Stop by the City of Milpitas' Earth Day celebration to learn more about sustainability from different organizations, including the Scouts of America, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Rivian, and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
There will be several fun and enriching activities that you can do, including:
tour a fully electric mobile Dream Home
paint your own plant pot
learn about water pollution prevention
drop off small electronic waste for recycling
participate in our raffle!
Ways to earn raffle tickets include biking to the event (we have FREE bike parking!), and completing our Earth Day Passport. Raffle prizes include one bag of compost, and Milpitas Sustainable Life Starter Kits.
Questions?
Email goelectric [at] milpitas.gov or check out our website for more information: https://www.milpitas.gov/774/Earth-Day-2026
Thanks to the BrightView for sponsoring a green art activity and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition for providing FREE valet bike parking for visitors!
The Silicon Valley Clean Energy Dream Home will be a featured vendor at Earth Day. You'll be able to tour a fully electric mobile home that includes heat pump HVAC and an induction cooktop to see how it could be integrated into your home. Staff will also be on hand to answer any questions!
Participating organizations (will be continually updated):
Acterra
BrightView
Citizens Climate Lobby
CORE Response
East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation
IRBIS HVAC
Milpitas HOPE
Milpitas Public Works - Electrification
Milpitas Public Works - Solid Waste
Milpitas Public Works- Stormwater Pollution Prevention
Milpitas Recreation and Community Services
Milpitas Sanitation
Milpitas SMART
Office of State Assemblymember Alex Lee
Office of State Senator Aisha Wahab
Our City Forest
Rivian
San Jose Conservation Corps + Charter School
Santa Clara County Household Hazardous Waste
Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority
Scouting America Troops 163 and 2163 (Milpitas)
Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition
Silicon Valley Clean Energy
SunRun
Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)
Valley Water
Watershed Watch
Murphy ParkMilpitas, CA
Saturday, April 18 • 10 AM - 12 PM
Celebrate Earth Day with a sustainability resource fair full of family fun and activities!
Stop by the City of Milpitas' Earth Day celebration to learn more about sustainability from different organizations, including the Scouts of America, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Rivian, and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
There will be several fun and enriching activities that you can do, including:
tour a fully electric mobile Dream Home
paint your own plant pot
learn about water pollution prevention
drop off small electronic waste for recycling
participate in our raffle!
Ways to earn raffle tickets include biking to the event (we have FREE bike parking!), and completing our Earth Day Passport. Raffle prizes include one bag of compost, and Milpitas Sustainable Life Starter Kits.
Questions?
Email goelectric [at] milpitas.gov or check out our website for more information: https://www.milpitas.gov/774/Earth-Day-2026
Thanks to the BrightView for sponsoring a green art activity and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition for providing FREE valet bike parking for visitors!
The Silicon Valley Clean Energy Dream Home will be a featured vendor at Earth Day. You'll be able to tour a fully electric mobile home that includes heat pump HVAC and an induction cooktop to see how it could be integrated into your home. Staff will also be on hand to answer any questions!
Participating organizations (will be continually updated):
Acterra
BrightView
Citizens Climate Lobby
CORE Response
East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation
IRBIS HVAC
Milpitas HOPE
Milpitas Public Works - Electrification
Milpitas Public Works - Solid Waste
Milpitas Public Works- Stormwater Pollution Prevention
Milpitas Recreation and Community Services
Milpitas Sanitation
Milpitas SMART
Office of State Assemblymember Alex Lee
Office of State Senator Aisha Wahab
Our City Forest
Rivian
San Jose Conservation Corps + Charter School
Santa Clara County Household Hazardous Waste
Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority
Scouting America Troops 163 and 2163 (Milpitas)
Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition
Silicon Valley Clean Energy
SunRun
Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)
Valley Water
Watershed Watch
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-milpi...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 10, 2026 6:13PM
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