The Power of BDS: Transforming the World, Two new campaigns to continue the transformation

Date:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

multiple orgs

Location Details:

Since 2005, the BDS movement has built a global network with tens of millions of supporters for Palestinian rights. BDS has moved large corporations to end their complicity in Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people.



UMKR and MFSA will present two new campaigns that we know will impact the global conversation about Palestine:



PURGE PALANTIR

Tech giant Palantir is building tools for mass surveillance to help governments track and target individuals. It is a behemoth that is vacuuming up our data to be used in everything from denial of health insurance claims to unjust deportations and lethal drone strikes.



Palantir is used by militaries, police forces, banks, hospitals, and many other businesses. Palantir openly supports Israel's genocide on Gaza and assists their military operations. In the United States, the company helps immigration authorities to target people for deportation and police departments to surveil our communities.



This campaign aims to stop this dangerous U.S. company from weaponizing our personal data and using it to oppress and destroy.



NO ROOM FOR GENOCIDE

Imagine taking a vacation in a territory under military occupation! And in an illegal colony in that territory! That is what Airbnb and Booking.com offer to their customers: rentals in the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



It's time to let these companies know this practice must stop. Everyone who travels can take the pledge to avoid using Airbnb and Booking.com as much as possible.



Imagine hosting someone who has been implicated in the Gaza genocide in your home! Those of us who have a rental can take the "Sanctuary of Peace" pledge, to not host war criminals and those who enable genocide.



Join us on April 15th to learn from leading organizers of both campaigns.



We will also hear from David Wildman, a United Methodist Church leader with decades of in-depth experience in BDS organizing, on the power of this transformational movement.