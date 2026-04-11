From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free virtual screening of the feature film "Salt of the Sea"
Date:
Saturday, April 11, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
The film screening will be followed by discussion with audience.
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Tell Congress: No War on Iran, Support the Block the Bombs Act, No ICE in our Communities
https://www.notmytaxdollars.org/take-action
2) Tell Congress to Recognize the Genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza
https://punishgenocide.org
3) Sign petition: Killer Cargo Out of OAK Now!
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oakland-stands-against-genocide-no-killer-cargo-out-of-oak-now-3
4) Tell Google to stop posting Israeli propaganda lies
https://bad-ads.replit.app/
5) Email Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/free-palestinian-political-prisoners
6) Sign petition to demand local institutions drop Chevron as a corporate sponsor
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/dropchevron
7) Sign petition to End Military Support to Israel:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/trigger-a-leahy-law-review-of-the-israeli-military-now
8) Tell Microsoft: No AI for War
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-microsoft-no-ai-for-war/
9) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.R. 3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.Res. 876, the Genocide Resolution
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & advance a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Friday 7am-12pm PST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
White House Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR OTHER ACTIONS:
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
Don't Buy Into Occupation
https://dontbuyintooccupation.org/reports/dont-buy-into-occupation-report-2024/
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Tell Congress: No War on Iran, Support the Block the Bombs Act, No ICE in our Communities
https://www.notmytaxdollars.org/take-action
2) Tell Congress to Recognize the Genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza
https://punishgenocide.org
3) Sign petition: Killer Cargo Out of OAK Now!
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oakland-stands-against-genocide-no-killer-cargo-out-of-oak-now-3
4) Tell Google to stop posting Israeli propaganda lies
https://bad-ads.replit.app/
5) Email Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/free-palestinian-political-prisoners
6) Sign petition to demand local institutions drop Chevron as a corporate sponsor
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/dropchevron
7) Sign petition to End Military Support to Israel:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/trigger-a-leahy-law-review-of-the-israeli-military-now
8) Tell Microsoft: No AI for War
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-microsoft-no-ai-for-war/
9) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.R. 3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.Res. 876, the Genocide Resolution
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & advance a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Friday 7am-12pm PST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
White House Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR OTHER ACTIONS:
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
Don't Buy Into Occupation
https://dontbuyintooccupation.org/reports/dont-buy-into-occupation-report-2024/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2026...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 10, 2026 10:31AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network