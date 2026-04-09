Palestinian Prisoners' Day Film Screening and Q&A

Date:

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

AACC

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center of San Jose

3968 Twilight Drive

San Jose, CA 95124

Please join the Arab American Cultural Center to screen the documentary Palestinian Prison Break followed by a Q&A discussion with Palestinian Youth Movement Bay Area Chapter.



Palestinian Break Prison (2023) is a compelling documentary that chronicles the real-life stories of Palestinian prisoners' daring escapes from Israeli jails, tracing events from the British mandate era to the present day. The film provides a dramatic and documentary-style exploration of how Palestinian detainees have challenged the prison system through inspiring mental battles with their captors. Blending reenactments of key escape scenes with archival footage, the documentary presents six prominent escape stories that highlight creativity and courage in the pursuit of freedom. This cinematic experience offers a poignant and narrative-driven account of Palestinian struggle history. - Palestine Cinema



Q&A with a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement Bay Area Chapter who will provide more insight and answer questions about Palestinian prisoners and Israel's newly passed Death Penalty law.



Event co-sponsored by: Vigil 4 Gaza, Soul of My Soul Exhibit, If Americans Knew, San Jose Against War, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, and Palestine Youth Movement Bay Area Chapter.

