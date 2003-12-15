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Virtual Visit: Burin
Date:
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
For April's Virtual Visit, we'll be touring Burin with the charismatic farmer Ghassan Najjar, founder of Land & Coop. During the Olive Harvest of 2023, Eyewitness Palestine donated 25 handheld olive harvesting machines to his village and surrounding villages.
For more information: https://www.eyewitnesspalestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 9, 2026 5:25PM
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