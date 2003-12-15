They Tried to Silence Us: Personal Stories of Political Imprisonment

Date:

Friday, April 17, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

The voices of Palestinian prisoners are critical-- now more than ever.



Palestinian Prisoner's Day, observed annually on April 17, is a national day dedicated to supporting the liberation of Palestinians held in Israeli detention, advocating for their rights, and acknowledging their role in the national struggle for freedom.



This Prisoner's Day, hear from journalist and former political prisoner Lama Ghosheh about her story and her work to tell these important stories under severe repression.