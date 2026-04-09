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West Coast Speaking Tour for Minneapolis Anti-ICE Organizers Hits Berkeley, Sacramento
Minneapolis organizers launch speaking tour of west coast, hitting Los Angeles, Berkeley, Sacramento, and beyond.
In April, anarchists from the Twin Cities who have participated in resisting the ICE occupation there will travel the country speaking on their experiences. At each presentation, they will share what they have learned from building rapid response networks, explore how Minnesota thwarted Operation Metro Surge, and draw out lessons about how to defeat fascism.
Three different touring groups will carry out concurrent tours covering the Midwest, the East Coast, and the West Coast, for a total of two dozen events. You can find the tour schedule below.
If you can help us to promote the event in your area, please contact us! Likewise, if you would like to set up an event like this in your community, reach out to us and we will try to include you in a future tour.
After travel expenses, all proceeds from this tour will go towards legal defense for ICE arrestees and mutual aid for vulnerable families in the Twin Cities.
April 12th: Los Angeles, California: 6:30 pm at 3182 West 8th Street (masks required)
April 13th: Berkeley, California: 6 pm at Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline Street
April 14th: Sacramento, California: 7 pm at 2775 Cottage Way #15
April 15th: Eugene, Oregon: 6:30 pm at Wandering Goat Coffee, 268 Madison Street
April 16th: Portland, Oregon: 6 pm at Alberta House, 5131 NE 23rd Avenue
April 17th: Olympia, Washington: 6:30 pm at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Avenue Southeast
April 18th: Seattle, Washington: 4 pm at Washington Hall, 153 14th Avenue
More info and resources here: https://crimethinc.com/2026/03/23/breaking-the-ice-lessons-from-the-resistance-in-minnesota-a-countrywide-speaking-tour
Three different touring groups will carry out concurrent tours covering the Midwest, the East Coast, and the West Coast, for a total of two dozen events. You can find the tour schedule below.
If you can help us to promote the event in your area, please contact us! Likewise, if you would like to set up an event like this in your community, reach out to us and we will try to include you in a future tour.
After travel expenses, all proceeds from this tour will go towards legal defense for ICE arrestees and mutual aid for vulnerable families in the Twin Cities.
April 12th: Los Angeles, California: 6:30 pm at 3182 West 8th Street (masks required)
April 13th: Berkeley, California: 6 pm at Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline Street
April 14th: Sacramento, California: 7 pm at 2775 Cottage Way #15
April 15th: Eugene, Oregon: 6:30 pm at Wandering Goat Coffee, 268 Madison Street
April 16th: Portland, Oregon: 6 pm at Alberta House, 5131 NE 23rd Avenue
April 17th: Olympia, Washington: 6:30 pm at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Avenue Southeast
April 18th: Seattle, Washington: 4 pm at Washington Hall, 153 14th Avenue
More info and resources here: https://crimethinc.com/2026/03/23/breaking-the-ice-lessons-from-the-resistance-in-minnesota-a-countrywide-speaking-tour
For more information: https://crimethinc.com/2026/03/23/breaking...
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