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Indybay Feature
Reimagining AI: How AI is Being Used & Abused and Harnessing It for Social Good
Date:
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
The Nation magazine
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
RSVP: https://www.thenation.com/events/reimagining-ai/
RSVP: https://www.thenation.com/events/reimagining-ai/
AI for PEOPLE, NOT PROFITS
Reimagining AI: How AI is Being Used & Abused and Harnessing It for Social Good
Join Nation magazine for an online event on the present and future of Artificial intelligence (AI)
with John Nichols, Elie Mystal, Amba Kak, and William Hartung.
April 23, 2026 at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)
Online via Zoom
The dangerous and escalatory role of AI-powered autonomous weapons in the Iran war represents the latest most disturbing aspect of AI’s increasing impact.
Join Nation executive editor John Nichols, justice correspondent Elie Mystal, co-executive director of the AI Now research institute Amba Kak, and senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft William D. Hartung, with a welcome from Nation editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel, for an informed conversation about how artificial intelligence is being used and abused and how it might be harnessed for the social good.
This virtual conversation will leave ample time for audience Q&A.
The event is free but registration is required.
Attendees will receive a Zoom link in the email confirmation after registration.
Reimagining AI: How AI is Being Used & Abused and Harnessing It for Social Good
Join Nation magazine for an online event on the present and future of Artificial intelligence (AI)
with John Nichols, Elie Mystal, Amba Kak, and William Hartung.
April 23, 2026 at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)
Online via Zoom
The dangerous and escalatory role of AI-powered autonomous weapons in the Iran war represents the latest most disturbing aspect of AI’s increasing impact.
Join Nation executive editor John Nichols, justice correspondent Elie Mystal, co-executive director of the AI Now research institute Amba Kak, and senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft William D. Hartung, with a welcome from Nation editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel, for an informed conversation about how artificial intelligence is being used and abused and how it might be harnessed for the social good.
This virtual conversation will leave ample time for audience Q&A.
The event is free but registration is required.
Attendees will receive a Zoom link in the email confirmation after registration.
For more information: https://www.thenation.com/events/reimagini...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 9, 2026 8:48AM
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