Reimagining AI: How AI is Being Used & Abused and Harnessing It for Social Good

Date:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

The Nation magazine

Location Details:

AI for PEOPLE, NOT PROFITS



Reimagining AI: How AI is Being Used & Abused and Harnessing It for Social Good



Join Nation magazine for an online event on the present and future of Artificial intelligence (AI)

with John Nichols, Elie Mystal, Amba Kak, and William Hartung.



April 23, 2026 at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)



Online via Zoom



The dangerous and escalatory role of AI-powered autonomous weapons in the Iran war represents the latest most disturbing aspect of AI’s increasing impact.



Join Nation executive editor John Nichols, justice correspondent Elie Mystal, co-executive director of the AI Now research institute Amba Kak, and senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft William D. Hartung, with a welcome from Nation editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel, for an informed conversation about how artificial intelligence is being used and abused and how it might be harnessed for the social good.



This virtual conversation will leave ample time for audience Q&A.



The event is free but registration is required.



Attendees will receive a Zoom link in the email confirmation after registration.



