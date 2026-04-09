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Indybay Feature
TDC Werkers Union Rally
Date:
Friday, April 10, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via The Diversity Center Werkers Union
Location Details:
The Diversity Center, 1117 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
We are the non-management workers of The Diversity Center and we are demanding the board and management voluntarily recognize our union. ✊
As queer and trans workers, we provide vital community resources for LGBTQ+ people, and we are proud to work within our communities. We are unionizing to stay in the struggle and keep showing up for the LGBTQIA2S+ communities of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. We are fighting for livable and transparent wages, sustainable schedules, workplace safety, and more. Please join us at our rally this Friday, to celebrate our union and demand recognition so we can start bargaining for a fair contract 🏳️⚧️
Let’s get to werk, divas 💅🏾
As queer and trans workers, we provide vital community resources for LGBTQ+ people, and we are proud to work within our communities. We are unionizing to stay in the struggle and keep showing up for the LGBTQIA2S+ communities of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. We are fighting for livable and transparent wages, sustainable schedules, workplace safety, and more. Please join us at our rally this Friday, to celebrate our union and demand recognition so we can start bargaining for a fair contract 🏳️⚧️
Let’s get to werk, divas 💅🏾
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/tdcwerkersunion/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 9, 2026 1:25AM
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