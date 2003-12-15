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Black History & the Class Struggle: Which Way Forward for the Black Struggle?
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Spartacist League
Email:
Phone:
(510) 839-0851
Location Details:
First Congregational Church of Oakland, Reidenbach Hall, 2501 Harrison St. (at 27th St.), Oakland
The Spartacist League/U.S. has relaunched the journal Black History & the Class Struggle. As Trump ramps up his attacks, we need a new strategy to advance black struggle today.
Come to a discussion of the contents of the new issue: "Liberalism Destroyed the Black Struggle--How to Rebuild It"
Come to a discussion of the contents of the new issue: "Liberalism Destroyed the Black Struggle--How to Rebuild It"
For more information: http://iclfi.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 8, 2026 4:45PM
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