From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Black History & the Class Struggle: Which Way Forward for the Black Struggle?

Date:

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Spartacist League

Email:

Phone:

(510) 839-0851

Location Details:

First Congregational Church of Oakland, Reidenbach Hall, 2501 Harrison St. (at 27th St.), Oakland

The Spartacist League/U.S. has relaunched the journal Black History & the Class Struggle. As Trump ramps up his attacks, we need a new strategy to advance black struggle today.



Come to a discussion of the contents of the new issue: "Liberalism Destroyed the Black Struggle--How to Rebuild It"