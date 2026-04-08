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Earth Day Protest: "Energy From Heaven" Human Banner at Sunny Ocean Beach SF
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Human Banner SF & Green Faith
Location Details:
Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17
1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA 94121
Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/
1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA 94121
Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/
EARTH DAY HUMAN BANNER: "ENERGY FROM HEAVEN"
Human Banner-SF invites you to an Earth Day banner: "Energy From Heaven"
DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 18 at 11:30am – 1pm PDT
LOCATION: Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17, 1000 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA 94121
Nearest Intersection is Fulton Ave / Great Highway
GPS address: 1000 Great Highway, San Francisco, CA 94121
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/
More info about message: https://www.energyfromheaven.com/
Join thousands of earth-loving people and faith leaders from across the Bay for an “Energy From Heaven!” banner on Ocean Beach on the Saturday before Earth Day (April 18th).
The team at Human Banner-SF (https://humanbanner-sf.com/) and the interfaith coalition GreenFaith (https://greenfaith.org/about-us/) are combining to spread a powerful message:
Our energy should not come from poisonous fossil fuels that compel countries into the hell-on-earth of war, but arrive freely, in endless, clean abundance via sun and wind from the skies above us.
More info about message: https://www.energyfromheaven.com/
EVENT DETAILS
DATE: Saturday, April 18, 2026
LOCATION: Stairwell 17, Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA 94121
Nearest Intersection is Fulton Ave/ Great Highway
There is free public parking at and around Ocean Beach, but a large crowd can quickly fill that. There is also free public parking in the western end of Golden Gate Park, but this too becomes crowded during events. People sometimes report having walked twenty minutes to reach Stairwell 17. Best to arrive early.
TIME: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
You need to arrive AT the beach no later than 11:30 in order for us to all be in position for the airborne photography (drones, possibly a helicopter) that will begin at noon. The event will conclude by 1:00 pm, possibly much sooner.
PARKING
There is free public parking at and around Ocean Beach, but a large crowd can quickly fill that. There is also free public parking in the western end of Golden Gate Park, but this too becomes crowded during events. People sometimes report having walked twenty minutes to reach Stairwell 17. Best to arrive early.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Plentiful. See MUNI.com (http://muni.com/).
BRING: A tiny hand-held mirror to reflect back the sun's rays to make an even more beautiful image than usual!
________________________________________
NO KINGS 3
EMAIL THANK YOU by HUMAN BANNER SF
Over 7000 people came to protest as a Human Banner!
Dear Everyone,
From the bottom of my over-full heart, and on behalf of the whole Human Banner team, THANK YOU!
Thank you for being among the 7,000 people who showed up for our No Kings Day "TRUMP MUST GO NOW!" banner.
“Seven thousand?” you say.
Yes — not five, not six, seven thousand!
I always try to be conservative, and on Saturday, I called it a solid 6,000. I knew 4,000 were required to pack the letters, and down on the sand and, later, in the photos, the letters all looked over-packed to me.
Counting the border lines, body by body, I realized we’d sailed past 6,000. AI's crowd-counting tool gave us a count of 6,800. To me, that’s Seven. Book it!
(Sometimes news media folk grab a shot before the message is fully formed, and they run with it. It took some hunting to find the shot above and the shot below, and I would not doubt that we exceeded 7,000 people, maybe 7,500. In any case, this event — our 36th over the past 20 years — took up the most territory and contained more people than ever before.)
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US!
Oh So Very Warmly,
Brad Newsham, Central Organizer
For the Human Banner-SF Team
humanbanner-sf.com
Human Banner-SF invites you to an Earth Day banner: "Energy From Heaven"
DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 18 at 11:30am – 1pm PDT
LOCATION: Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17, 1000 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA 94121
Nearest Intersection is Fulton Ave / Great Highway
GPS address: 1000 Great Highway, San Francisco, CA 94121
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/
More info about message: https://www.energyfromheaven.com/
Join thousands of earth-loving people and faith leaders from across the Bay for an “Energy From Heaven!” banner on Ocean Beach on the Saturday before Earth Day (April 18th).
The team at Human Banner-SF (https://humanbanner-sf.com/) and the interfaith coalition GreenFaith (https://greenfaith.org/about-us/) are combining to spread a powerful message:
Our energy should not come from poisonous fossil fuels that compel countries into the hell-on-earth of war, but arrive freely, in endless, clean abundance via sun and wind from the skies above us.
More info about message: https://www.energyfromheaven.com/
EVENT DETAILS
DATE: Saturday, April 18, 2026
LOCATION: Stairwell 17, Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA 94121
Nearest Intersection is Fulton Ave/ Great Highway
There is free public parking at and around Ocean Beach, but a large crowd can quickly fill that. There is also free public parking in the western end of Golden Gate Park, but this too becomes crowded during events. People sometimes report having walked twenty minutes to reach Stairwell 17. Best to arrive early.
TIME: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
You need to arrive AT the beach no later than 11:30 in order for us to all be in position for the airborne photography (drones, possibly a helicopter) that will begin at noon. The event will conclude by 1:00 pm, possibly much sooner.
PARKING
There is free public parking at and around Ocean Beach, but a large crowd can quickly fill that. There is also free public parking in the western end of Golden Gate Park, but this too becomes crowded during events. People sometimes report having walked twenty minutes to reach Stairwell 17. Best to arrive early.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Plentiful. See MUNI.com (http://muni.com/).
BRING: A tiny hand-held mirror to reflect back the sun's rays to make an even more beautiful image than usual!
________________________________________
NO KINGS 3
EMAIL THANK YOU by HUMAN BANNER SF
Over 7000 people came to protest as a Human Banner!
Dear Everyone,
From the bottom of my over-full heart, and on behalf of the whole Human Banner team, THANK YOU!
Thank you for being among the 7,000 people who showed up for our No Kings Day "TRUMP MUST GO NOW!" banner.
“Seven thousand?” you say.
Yes — not five, not six, seven thousand!
I always try to be conservative, and on Saturday, I called it a solid 6,000. I knew 4,000 were required to pack the letters, and down on the sand and, later, in the photos, the letters all looked over-packed to me.
Counting the border lines, body by body, I realized we’d sailed past 6,000. AI's crowd-counting tool gave us a count of 6,800. To me, that’s Seven. Book it!
(Sometimes news media folk grab a shot before the message is fully formed, and they run with it. It took some hunting to find the shot above and the shot below, and I would not doubt that we exceeded 7,000 people, maybe 7,500. In any case, this event — our 36th over the past 20 years — took up the most territory and contained more people than ever before.)
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US!
Oh So Very Warmly,
Brad Newsham, Central Organizer
For the Human Banner-SF Team
humanbanner-sf.com
For more information: https://humanbanner-sf.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 8, 2026 4:38PM
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