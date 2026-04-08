top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/18/2026
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Earth Day Protest: "Energy From Heaven" Human Banner at Sunny Ocean Beach SF

Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17 1000 Great Hwy San Francisco, CA 94121 Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/
original image (837x431)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Human Banner SF & Green Faith
Location Details:
Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17
1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA 94121

Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/
EARTH DAY HUMAN BANNER: "ENERGY FROM HEAVEN"

Human Banner-SF invites you to an Earth Day banner: "Energy From Heaven"

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 18 at 11:30am – 1pm PDT

LOCATION: Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17, 1000 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA 94121
Nearest Intersection is Fulton Ave / Great Highway
GPS address: 1000 Great Highway, San Francisco, CA 94121

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/933311/

More info about message: https://www.energyfromheaven.com/


Join thousands of earth-loving people and faith leaders from across the Bay for an “Energy From Heaven!” banner on Ocean Beach on the Saturday before Earth Day (April 18th).

The team at Human Banner-SF (https://humanbanner-sf.com/) and the interfaith coalition GreenFaith (https://greenfaith.org/about-us/) are combining to spread a powerful message:

Our energy should not come from poisonous fossil fuels that compel countries into the hell-on-earth of war, but arrive freely, in endless, clean abundance via sun and wind from the skies above us.

More info about message: https://www.energyfromheaven.com/

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Saturday, April 18, 2026

LOCATION: Stairwell 17, Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA 94121

Nearest Intersection is Fulton Ave/ Great Highway

There is free public parking at and around Ocean Beach, but a large crowd can quickly fill that. There is also free public parking in the western end of Golden Gate Park, but this too becomes crowded during events. People sometimes report having walked twenty minutes to reach Stairwell 17. Best to arrive early.

TIME: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

You need to arrive AT the beach no later than 11:30 in order for us to all be in position for the airborne photography (drones, possibly a helicopter) that will begin at noon. The event will conclude by 1:00 pm, possibly much sooner.

PARKING

There is free public parking at and around Ocean Beach, but a large crowd can quickly fill that. There is also free public parking in the western end of Golden Gate Park, but this too becomes crowded during events. People sometimes report having walked twenty minutes to reach Stairwell 17. Best to arrive early.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Plentiful. See MUNI.com (http://muni.com/).

BRING: A tiny hand-held mirror to reflect back the sun's rays to make an even more beautiful image than usual!

________________________________________

NO KINGS 3

EMAIL THANK YOU by HUMAN BANNER SF

Over 7000 people came to protest as a Human Banner!

Dear Everyone,

From the bottom of my over-full heart, and on behalf of the whole Human Banner team, THANK YOU!

Thank you for being among the 7,000 people who showed up for our No Kings Day "TRUMP MUST GO NOW!" banner.

“Seven thousand?” you say.

Yes — not five, not six, seven thousand!

I always try to be conservative, and on Saturday, I called it a solid 6,000. I knew 4,000 were required to pack the letters, and down on the sand and, later, in the photos, the letters all looked over-packed to me.

Counting the border lines, body by body, I realized we’d sailed past 6,000. AI's crowd-counting tool gave us a count of 6,800. To me, that’s Seven. Book it!

(Sometimes news media folk grab a shot before the message is fully formed, and they run with it. It took some hunting to find the shot above and the shot below, and I would not doubt that we exceeded 7,000 people, maybe 7,500. In any case, this event — our 36th over the past 20 years — took up the most territory and contained more people than ever before.)

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US!

Oh So Very Warmly,

Brad Newsham, Central Organizer
For the Human Banner-SF Team
humanbanner-sf.com
For more information: https://humanbanner-sf.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 8, 2026 4:38PM
§
by Human Banner SF & Green Faith
Wed, Apr 8, 2026 4:38PM
Human Banner SF for No Kings 3 - Over 7000 People!
original image (1359x798)
https://humanbanner-sf.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code