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Santa Cruz Earth Day Celebration
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Earth Day Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Pacific Ave/Cooper Street, Santa Cruz
We are very excited to bring back our annual Earth Day Santa Cruz celebration in 2026! Earth Day 2026 will be held at beautiful Downtown Santa Cruz on Cooper St and Abbott Square. We look forward to gathering local businesses and organizations for a day of fun and environmentally focused activities and education. We look forward to seeing all of you for 2026 Earth Day Santa Cruz, check out some event details below:
* Live music from SambaDA at Abbott Square Market
* Family-friendly music at the Abbott Square Market Stage during the band’s intermission
* Enjoy free face painting
* Capture the fun at our free photobooth
Enjoy FREE ADMISSION.
The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, activated 20 million Americans from all walks of life and is widely credited with launching the modern environmental movement. The passage of the landmark Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and many other groundbreaking environmental laws soon followed. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.
* Live music from SambaDA at Abbott Square Market
* Family-friendly music at the Abbott Square Market Stage during the band’s intermission
* Enjoy free face painting
* Capture the fun at our free photobooth
Enjoy FREE ADMISSION.
The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, activated 20 million Americans from all walks of life and is widely credited with launching the modern environmental movement. The passage of the landmark Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and many other groundbreaking environmental laws soon followed. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.
For more information: https://earthdaysc.org/about/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 8, 2026 11:23AM
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