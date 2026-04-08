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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/12/2026
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Dream On Beloved: Social Justice & Peace Workshops and Mutual Aid Fair

Oakland Peace Center 111 Fairmount Avenue Oakland, CA 94611 FREE
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Date:
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Peace Center and partners
Location Details:
Oakland Peace Center
111 Fairmount Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611

FREE
DREAM ON BELOVED: Social Justice Workshops & Mutual Aid Fair

58 years ago on April 4, 1968, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. In spite of his violent passing, his legacy of peace, love, and justice lives on.

To commemorate the work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Oakland Peace Center is hosting a gathering on April 12th. Dream On Beloved will uplift how his nonviolence & justice work continues through beloved community.

This event is free to attend. Donations are appreciated.

Sunday, April 12th

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOple3RzBztgNHvMf4vm9q3gBWeN8RrQ1x098zqqKLUyfq2Q/viewform

Website: https://www.oaklandpeacecenter.org/dreamon


SCHEDULE

Mutual Aid Fair (1:00 to 3:00pm)
Groups offering resources and/or opportunities to engage in their social justice work

Restorative Practices (3:00 to 4:00pm)
Meditation Practice

Nonviolence Training (4:30 to 5:45pm)
Intro to Kingian Nonviolence

Reading from MLK's Work (6:00 to 7:00pm)
Group reading from a selection of Martin Luther King Jr.'s work

Drag Show (7:15 to 8:15pm )
Performances by drag artists to conclude with joyful artistic expression

Food and drinks will be provided by Mama Trinh's Catering and OPC. You are welcome to join us for portions of the program or the entire day. This event is free to attend. Donations are appreciated. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Please share this event with other folks in your network.


About Oakland Peace Center:

Oakland Peace Center (OPC) provides space, collaborative events, and capacity-building programs for a network of community-based, BIPOC-led organizations who amplify peace in the Bay Area through the arts, mental health and spiritual practices, youth development, and community organizing to reduce systemic injustices resulting from hate, violence, and capitalism.



For more information: https://www.oaklandpeacecenter.org/dreamon
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 8, 2026 10:16AM
§
by Oakland Peace Center and partners
Wed, Apr 8, 2026 10:16AM
sm_dream_on_beloved_-_reg_flyer.jpg
original image (672x861)
https://www.oaklandpeacecenter.org/dreamon
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