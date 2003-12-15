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Indybay Feature
Protest at the israeli consulate
Date:
Friday, April 10, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NAG (noise against genocide
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St, SF
‼️ Come out and let the zionists know that they are not welcome anywhere in the Bay Area ‼️
🔻 Friday, April 10, 2026) and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️ Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
🔻 Friday, April 10, 2026) and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️ Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 7, 2026 10:57PM
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