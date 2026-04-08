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Stop War on IRAN. End the war for good. National Day of Action
Date:
Wednesday, April 08, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
volunteer
Location Details:
Powell and Market Streets, San Francisco
We need to protest the war in Iran despite there now being a supposed 2 week ceasefire. ANSWER website does not list end time. Guessing it's about a 90 minute protest/rally, but maybe it'll turn into a march? Didn't see deets.
For more information: https://www.answercoalition.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 7, 2026 10:00PM
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