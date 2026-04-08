Stop War on IRAN. End the war for good. National Day of Action

Date:

Wednesday, April 08, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

volunteer

Location Details:

Powell and Market Streets, San Francisco

We need to protest the war in Iran despite there now being a supposed 2 week ceasefire. ANSWER website does not list end time. Guessing it's about a 90 minute protest/rally, but maybe it'll turn into a march? Didn't see deets.