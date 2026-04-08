Emergency Rally Palo Alto: Stop Bombing Iran

Date:

Wednesday, April 08, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies

Location Details:

Where: In front of Tesla Showroom 4180 El Camino Real in Palo Alto

Trump is threatening genocide against the Iranian people. This goes against everything America stands for.



We must take to the streets in Palo Alto to say STOP BOMBING IRAN!



When: Wednesday April 8



Time: 4pm to 6pm

Raging Grannies lead singing at 4:30pm and again at 5pm. Chanting throughout



Where: Tesla Showroom 4180 El Camino Real in Palo Alto



We meet at the Tesla entrance by the red Tesla sign.



Next door to Walgreens. Parking in neighborhood nearby



Can't bring a sign? Don't let that stop you! We have some to share.































