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Emergency Rally Palo Alto: Stop Bombing Iran
Date:
Wednesday, April 08, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Location Details:
Where: In front of Tesla Showroom 4180 El Camino Real in Palo Alto
Trump is threatening genocide against the Iranian people. This goes against everything America stands for.
We must take to the streets in Palo Alto to say STOP BOMBING IRAN!
When: Wednesday April 8
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Raging Grannies lead singing at 4:30pm and again at 5pm. Chanting throughout
Where: Tesla Showroom 4180 El Camino Real in Palo Alto
We meet at the Tesla entrance by the red Tesla sign.
Next door to Walgreens. Parking in neighborhood nearby
Can't bring a sign? Don't let that stop you! We have some to share.
We must take to the streets in Palo Alto to say STOP BOMBING IRAN!
When: Wednesday April 8
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Raging Grannies lead singing at 4:30pm and again at 5pm. Chanting throughout
Where: Tesla Showroom 4180 El Camino Real in Palo Alto
We meet at the Tesla entrance by the red Tesla sign.
Next door to Walgreens. Parking in neighborhood nearby
Can't bring a sign? Don't let that stop you! We have some to share.
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 7, 2026 2:59PM
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