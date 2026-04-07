SF Democrat Scott Wiener's Bill SB 1065 Threatens Lives & Health & Safety by repost

San Francisco Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener who is running for Nancy Pelosi's seat in Congress has introduced a bill that that threatens the health and safety of apprentices. He also supported Newsom's budget bill that cut $16 million from Cal-OSHA. There are less than 200 Cal-Osha inspectors for 18 million workers.