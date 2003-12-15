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Indybay Feature
Before It's Too Late--End the War!
Date:
Wednesday, April 08, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Keith McHenry/Robert Norse
Email:
Phone:
8314234833
Location Details:
Main Post Office Santa Cruz
Trump's implied threat to use nuclear weapons puts the world on a time clock to doom. Although we may fail, we must act. Sponsered by Food not Bombs, HUFF, and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union.
For more information: http://www.foodnotbombs.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 7, 2026 10:15AM
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