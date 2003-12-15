From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Before It's Too Late--End the War!

Date:

Wednesday, April 08, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Keith McHenry/Robert Norse

Email:

Phone:

8314234833

Location Details:

Main Post Office Santa Cruz

Trump's implied threat to use nuclear weapons puts the world on a time clock to doom. Although we may fail, we must act. Sponsered by Food not Bombs, HUFF, and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union.