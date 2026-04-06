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Indybay Feature
Solidarity 4Evah
Date:
Friday, April 24, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
Location Details:
48 S. 7th Street
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR SAN JOSE’S WORKERS
Come show your support for local labor at Solidarity 4Evah!, a benefit concert to support labor unions and their annual International Worker’s Day celebration on May 1st!
April 24th, Doors open 7:30pm
48s 7th Street, San Jose.
$10-30 suggest donation
Featuring:
@natashasandworms
@wither.music
@thatband_thelves
Come show your support for local labor at Solidarity 4Evah!, a benefit concert to support labor unions and their annual International Worker’s Day celebration on May 1st!
April 24th, Doors open 7:30pm
48s 7th Street, San Jose.
$10-30 suggest donation
Featuring:
@natashasandworms
@wither.music
@thatband_thelves
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 6, 2026 7:40PM
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