Sing Sing film screening + live panel w/ film’s actor and other leaders in prison arts

Date:

Friday, April 17, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

UnCommon Law

Location Details:

Lark Theater, Larkspur 549 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur, CA 94939

Join UnCommon Law on April 17 at 7 pm at the Lark Theater in Larkspur for an evening that brings people closer to the realities of incarceration and the perspectives of those most directly impacted.



The evening will feature a screening of the critically acclaimed film Sing Sing, based on

the true story of Divine G (Colman Domingo), who is incarcerated at Sing Sing

Correctional Facility in New York and finds purpose through a theater program inside

the prison. The film tells a moving story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, and features an unforgettable ensemble cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors.





Following the film, join us for an exclusive panel discussion featuring Sean San

José, actor in Sing Sing; Lesley Currier, Managing Director of Marin Shakespeare;

and Troy Williams, former client and current UnCommon Law Advisory Board

member.



This screening is hosted by UnCommon Law, a nonprofit that supports people navigating

California's discretionary parole process through trauma-informed legal representation, mental

health counseling, legislative and policy advocacy, and in-prison programming led by people who have been through the process themselves.



