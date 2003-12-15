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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/17/2026
North Bay / Marin Arts + Action Police State & Prisons

Sing Sing film screening + live panel w/ film’s actor and other leaders in prison arts

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Date:
Friday, April 17, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UnCommon Law
Location Details:
Lark Theater, Larkspur 549 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur, CA 94939
Join UnCommon Law on April 17 at 7 pm at the Lark Theater in Larkspur for an evening that brings people closer to the realities of incarceration and the perspectives of those most directly impacted.

The evening will feature a screening of the critically acclaimed film Sing Sing, based on
the true story of Divine G (Colman Domingo), who is incarcerated at Sing Sing
Correctional Facility in New York and finds purpose through a theater program inside
the prison. The film tells a moving story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, and features an unforgettable ensemble cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors.


Following the film, join us for an exclusive panel discussion featuring Sean San
José, actor in Sing Sing; Lesley Currier, Managing Director of Marin Shakespeare;
and Troy Williams, former client and current UnCommon Law Advisory Board
member.

This screening is hosted by UnCommon Law, a nonprofit that supports people navigating
California's discretionary parole process through trauma-informed legal representation, mental
health counseling, legislative and policy advocacy, and in-prison programming led by people who have been through the process themselves.

For more information: https://www.uncommonlaw.org/2026-film-scre...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 6, 2026 4:00PM
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