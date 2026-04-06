Palestinian Prisoners' Day - Bay Area Commemoration

Date:

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area PYM

Location Details:

Sumud Mural, 401 26th St, Oakland

BAY AREA: JOIN OUR PRISONERS’ DAY COMMEMORATION



Join us on Saturday, April 18, to commemorate the 52nd annual Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, a national day of solidarity dedicated to Palestinians held in Israeli prisons and a call for their freedom and rights.



⏰ Saturday, April 18 | 1–5 PM

📍Sumud Mural, 401 26th St, Oakland



We will hear testimonies from former political prisoners from Palestine as well as current prisoners on death row in the U.S., and discuss the Israeli occupation’s death penalty law for Palestinian detainees. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn the meaning and history of songs forged by the prisoners’ struggle with the Palestinian Youth Ensemble @palestinianyouthensemble.



The commemoration will have a library corner with reading resources and cultural arts for the community to engage with. We will also share ways to take action through the global Freedom for Palestinian Prisoners campaign @freepalestinianprisoners. It is our duty to carry the Palestinian prisoners struggle for dignity, and to expose the Israeli occupation’s brutality and demand accountability — until every prisoner is free and until liberation.