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From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Screening of "Crushing Wheelchairs" in honor of Luís Góngora Pat
Date:
Tuesday, April 07, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
POOR Magazine / Homefulness
Location Details:
Artists’ Television Access (ATA)
992 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
992 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Murdered for Being Houseless and Indigenous in San Francisco:
10 year Angelversary of Luís Góngora Pat
Special Screening of the new movie Crushing Wheelchairs in honor of the Angelversary of Luís Góngora Pat and many other victims of anti-houseless violence.
What
Prayer Ceremony and Film Screening in honor of Luís Góngora Pat’s Angelversary
When
6:00 PM, Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Where
Artists’ Television Access (ATA)
992 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Note: Family of Luis Gongora Pat, Equipto, rapper and artist from the Frisco Five and Writer, co-Director tiny gray-garcia and Poverytskolaz from the movie will be present at the screening for comments and talk-back after the film
Luis Demetrio Góngora Pat was an indigenous father, brother, uncle and Sun. Luis Góngora was also houseless. His story and struggle are embodied in one of the protagonists featured in the new movie Crushing Wheelchairs, about the violence of homelessness, sweeps and police terror
On April 7, 2016, San Francisco police officers Michael Mellone and Nate Steger fired multiple rounds—both bean bag and live ammunition—killing Luis.
Despite administrative sanctions issued by the SFPD against the officers involved, and a Grand Jury finding sufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal case, Mellone and Steger were never held accountable; once again demonstrating how the justice system protects itself rather than its victims.
The case of Luís Góngora Pat was pursued by civil rights attorney Adante Pointer and supported by thousands of community members. His killing was one of the cases that sparked the hunger strike known as the Frisco Five, which ultimately led to the resignation of then–police chief Greg Suhr.
José Góngora Pat, brother of Luís, expressed deep gratitude to supporters: “Thank you to everyone who stood with us over these past 10 years in remembering my brother, Luis. I am especially grateful to my cousins Luis and Carlos Poot Pat, and to Laura Guzmán, who were with me during the days when I was broken in body and spirit. We do not say goodbye to my brother, because now and always he lives in our minds and hearts. We will never forget him.”
He added, “We are grateful to his family, his wife and children in Teabo, Yucatán, who have always given us permission to remember him each year in their name. Many thanks as well to Adriana Camarena, who has always been with us through good times and bad.”
In closing, José thanked Tiny Gray Garcia and the POOR Magazine/HOMEfulness movement: “Thank you for your support from the day Luis died to today, as you present this film in his name, which exposes how unhoused people are treated in San Francisco.”
On Luís’s 10th Angelversary, his community will celebrate his life with a screening of Crushing Wheelchairs.
Crushing Wheelchairs is an original screenplay written by houseless poet and povertyskola tiny gray-garcia. Adapted from her award winning play of the same name, the film focuses on the violence of homelessness, city and state sponsored sweeps, and poLice terror. The movie includes an all houseless/formerly houseless cast whose motto is: “We aren’t acting, we are living.” It was shot primarily in houseless communities (encampments) and on the streets in Oakland and San Francisco.
The movie focuses on six ancestors of homelessness, sweeps, eviction and poLice terror. In addition to the story of Luís Góngora featured in the movie it also features his brother José Gongora.
“Witnessing the murder of my friend was so traumatizing, it’s hard to even speak about,” said Stephanie Grant, who witnessed the murder of Luis while houseless and pregnant. “He was a peaceful man and did nothing to deserve that.” She plays herself in the movie Crushing Wheelchairs.
Adriana Camarena, who has accompanied the family for over a decade, said, “Luis was murdered by brutal police, but his homelessness was an outcome of systemic injustices that continue to affect poor and indigenous migrant communities today. Today we celebrate Luis’s life as a man of maize, and the resilience of his family and community, who continue to seek healing despite the violence and hatred they have endured.”
To mark the anniversary, José worked with artist Patrick Piazza and the Poster Syndicate to create an image that honors his brother’s roots as a Maya campesino and guardian of maize. The image will be distributed at ATA as part of the film screening and celebration of his life.
We will begin the event with a prayer ceremony in honor of Luis outside the theatre which will include 1st Nations prayer, Aztec Dance and a short piece by movement artist Pearl Ubungen entitled “Dedicado a Luis” to John Coltranes’s “After the Rain”
Time allowing, a very brief video by Jose Góngora Pat about “Mool Tunich: Mayan sacred crossroad markers and rest stops” will also be screened.
ESPAÑOL
Asesinado por ser una persona sin hogar e indígena en San Francisco:
10 aniversario luctuoso (Angelversario) de Luís Góngora Pat
Proyección especial de la nueva película Crushing Wheelchairs
En honor al aniversario luctuoso de Luís Góngora Pat y de muchas otras víctimas de la violencia contra personas sin hogar.
Qué
Ceremonia de oración y proyección de película en honor al aniversario luctuoso de Luís Góngora Pat
Cuándo
6:00 PM, martes 7 de abril de 2026
Dónde
Artists’ Television Access (ATA)
992 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Nota: La familia de Luis Góngora Pat, Equipto —rapero y artista de los Frisco Five —, y la escritora y codirectora Tiny Gray-García, junto con miembros de PovertySkolaz, estarán presentes en la proyección de la película para ofrecer comentarios y participar en una sesión de preguntas y respuestas tras la función.
_________
Luis Demetrio Góngora Pat fue un padre, hermano, tío e hijo indígena. Luis Góngora también vivía sin hogar. Su historia y su lucha están encarnadas en uno de los protagonistas que aparecen en la nueva película “Crushing Wheelchairs”, sobre la violencia de la falta de vivienda, las redadas y el terror policial.
El 7 de abril de 2016, los oficiales de la policía de San Francisco Michael Mellone y Nate Steger dispararon múltiples rondas—tanto balas de bolsa (bean bag) como munición real—causando la muerte de Luis.
A pesar de las sanciones administrativas impuestas por el SFPD a los oficiales involucrados, y de que un Gran Jurado encontró evidencia suficiente para proceder con un caso penal, Mellone y Steger nunca fueron responsabilizados; demostrando una vez más cómo el sistema de justicia se protege a sí mismo en lugar de proteger a sus víctimas.
El caso de Luís Góngora Pat fue llevado por el abogado de derechos civiles Adante Pointer y respaldado por miles de miembros de la comunidad. Su asesinato fue uno de los casos que detonó la huelga de hambre conocida como los Frisco Five, la cual logró la renuncia del entonces jefe de policía Greg Suhr.
José Góngora Pat, hermano de Luís, expresó su profunda gratitud a su comunidad: “Gracias a todas las personas que nos acompañaron por 10 años recordando a mi hermano, Luis. Especialmente, doy gracias a mis primos Luis y Carlos Poot Pat y Laura Guzmán que estuvieron conmigo en los días cuando me encontraba roto de cuerpo y alma. No le decimos adiós a mi hermano porque ahora y por siempre está en nuestra mente y corazón. Nunca lo olvidaremos.”
Agregó, “Agradecemos a su familia, su esposa e hijos en Teabo Yucatán, que nos dieron siempre el permiso de recordarlo cada año en su nombre. Muchas gracias también a Adriana Camarena que estuvo siempre con nosotros en las buenas y en las malas.”
Para concluir, José agradeció a Tiny Gray Garcia y la comunidad de Pobres Sabios: “Gracias por su apoyo desde el día en que murió Luis hasta hoy que presentan esta película en su nombre que pone en evidencia cómo se trata a la gente sin hogar en San Francisco.”
En el 10º aniversario luctuoso (angelversario) de Luís, su comunidad celebrará su vida con la proyección de Crushing Wheelchairs.
Crushing Wheelchairs es un guión original escrito por la poeta sin hogar y povertyskola tiny gray-garcia. Adaptada de su obra premiada del mismo nombre, la película se centra en la violencia de la falta de vivienda, los desalojos (“sweeps”) impulsados por la ciudad y el estado, y el terror policial. La película cuenta con un elenco compuesto en su totalidad por personas sin hogar o anteriormente sin hogar, cuyo lema es: “No estamos actuando, estamos viviendo.” Fue filmada principalmente en comunidades sin hogar (campamentos) y en las calles de Oakland y San Francisco.
La película se centra en seis ancestros de personas afectadas por la falta de vivienda, los desalojos forzosos, los desahucios y el terror policial. Además de la historia de Luís Góngora, que figura en la película, la película también figura la historia de su hermano, José Góngora.
La película se enfoca en seis ancestros marcados por la falta de vivienda, los desalojos, las expulsiones y el terror policial. Uno de los protagonistas principales es Luís Góngora, y la película también incluye la participación de su hermano José.
“Presenciar el asesinato de mi amigo fue tan traumatizante que es difícil incluso hablar de ello,” dijo Stephanie Grant, quien presenció el asesinato de Luis mientras estaba sin hogar y embarazada. “Era un hombre pacífico y no hizo nada para merecer eso.” Ella se interpreta a sí misma en la película Crushing Wheelchairs.
Adriana Camarena, acompañante por una década de la familia, mencionó, “Luis fue asesinado por policías brutales, pero su situación de calle fue consecuencia de injusticias sistémicas que siguen afectando a comunidades pobres, indígenas y migrantes hoy en día. Hoy celebramos la vida de Luis como hombre de maíz y la resiliencia de su familia y su comunidad, que continúan buscando sanar a pesar de la violencia y el odio que han enfrentado.”
Para conmemorar la fecha, José trabajó con el artista Patrick Piazza y el Sindicato de Póster para crear una imagen que conmemora las raíces de su hermano cómo campesino maya y guardián del maíz. La imagen se distribuirá en ATA como parte de la muestra fílmica y celebración de vida del difunto.
Iniciaremos el evento con una ceremonia de oración en honor a Luis, en el exterior del teatro, la cual incluirá una oración de las Primeras Naciones, danza azteca y una breve pieza de la artista del movimiento Pearl Ubungen titulada “Dedicado a Luis” , con la canción de “After the Rain” de John Coltrane.
Si el tiempo lo permite, también se proyectará un breve vídeo de José Góngora Pat sobre “Mool Tunich: cruces de caminos sagrados mayas y lugares de descanso”.
Please join us on April 7th at 6pm at Artists Television Access for this special ceremony and screening for the family and community on Luis’ angelversary
Trailer of the movie: https://vimeo.com/946860766
10 year Angelversary of Luís Góngora Pat
Special Screening of the new movie Crushing Wheelchairs in honor of the Angelversary of Luís Góngora Pat and many other victims of anti-houseless violence.
What
Prayer Ceremony and Film Screening in honor of Luís Góngora Pat’s Angelversary
When
6:00 PM, Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Where
Artists’ Television Access (ATA)
992 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Note: Family of Luis Gongora Pat, Equipto, rapper and artist from the Frisco Five and Writer, co-Director tiny gray-garcia and Poverytskolaz from the movie will be present at the screening for comments and talk-back after the film
Luis Demetrio Góngora Pat was an indigenous father, brother, uncle and Sun. Luis Góngora was also houseless. His story and struggle are embodied in one of the protagonists featured in the new movie Crushing Wheelchairs, about the violence of homelessness, sweeps and police terror
On April 7, 2016, San Francisco police officers Michael Mellone and Nate Steger fired multiple rounds—both bean bag and live ammunition—killing Luis.
Despite administrative sanctions issued by the SFPD against the officers involved, and a Grand Jury finding sufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal case, Mellone and Steger were never held accountable; once again demonstrating how the justice system protects itself rather than its victims.
The case of Luís Góngora Pat was pursued by civil rights attorney Adante Pointer and supported by thousands of community members. His killing was one of the cases that sparked the hunger strike known as the Frisco Five, which ultimately led to the resignation of then–police chief Greg Suhr.
José Góngora Pat, brother of Luís, expressed deep gratitude to supporters: “Thank you to everyone who stood with us over these past 10 years in remembering my brother, Luis. I am especially grateful to my cousins Luis and Carlos Poot Pat, and to Laura Guzmán, who were with me during the days when I was broken in body and spirit. We do not say goodbye to my brother, because now and always he lives in our minds and hearts. We will never forget him.”
He added, “We are grateful to his family, his wife and children in Teabo, Yucatán, who have always given us permission to remember him each year in their name. Many thanks as well to Adriana Camarena, who has always been with us through good times and bad.”
In closing, José thanked Tiny Gray Garcia and the POOR Magazine/HOMEfulness movement: “Thank you for your support from the day Luis died to today, as you present this film in his name, which exposes how unhoused people are treated in San Francisco.”
On Luís’s 10th Angelversary, his community will celebrate his life with a screening of Crushing Wheelchairs.
Crushing Wheelchairs is an original screenplay written by houseless poet and povertyskola tiny gray-garcia. Adapted from her award winning play of the same name, the film focuses on the violence of homelessness, city and state sponsored sweeps, and poLice terror. The movie includes an all houseless/formerly houseless cast whose motto is: “We aren’t acting, we are living.” It was shot primarily in houseless communities (encampments) and on the streets in Oakland and San Francisco.
The movie focuses on six ancestors of homelessness, sweeps, eviction and poLice terror. In addition to the story of Luís Góngora featured in the movie it also features his brother José Gongora.
“Witnessing the murder of my friend was so traumatizing, it’s hard to even speak about,” said Stephanie Grant, who witnessed the murder of Luis while houseless and pregnant. “He was a peaceful man and did nothing to deserve that.” She plays herself in the movie Crushing Wheelchairs.
Adriana Camarena, who has accompanied the family for over a decade, said, “Luis was murdered by brutal police, but his homelessness was an outcome of systemic injustices that continue to affect poor and indigenous migrant communities today. Today we celebrate Luis’s life as a man of maize, and the resilience of his family and community, who continue to seek healing despite the violence and hatred they have endured.”
To mark the anniversary, José worked with artist Patrick Piazza and the Poster Syndicate to create an image that honors his brother’s roots as a Maya campesino and guardian of maize. The image will be distributed at ATA as part of the film screening and celebration of his life.
We will begin the event with a prayer ceremony in honor of Luis outside the theatre which will include 1st Nations prayer, Aztec Dance and a short piece by movement artist Pearl Ubungen entitled “Dedicado a Luis” to John Coltranes’s “After the Rain”
Time allowing, a very brief video by Jose Góngora Pat about “Mool Tunich: Mayan sacred crossroad markers and rest stops” will also be screened.
ESPAÑOL
Asesinado por ser una persona sin hogar e indígena en San Francisco:
10 aniversario luctuoso (Angelversario) de Luís Góngora Pat
Proyección especial de la nueva película Crushing Wheelchairs
En honor al aniversario luctuoso de Luís Góngora Pat y de muchas otras víctimas de la violencia contra personas sin hogar.
Qué
Ceremonia de oración y proyección de película en honor al aniversario luctuoso de Luís Góngora Pat
Cuándo
6:00 PM, martes 7 de abril de 2026
Dónde
Artists’ Television Access (ATA)
992 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Nota: La familia de Luis Góngora Pat, Equipto —rapero y artista de los Frisco Five —, y la escritora y codirectora Tiny Gray-García, junto con miembros de PovertySkolaz, estarán presentes en la proyección de la película para ofrecer comentarios y participar en una sesión de preguntas y respuestas tras la función.
_________
Luis Demetrio Góngora Pat fue un padre, hermano, tío e hijo indígena. Luis Góngora también vivía sin hogar. Su historia y su lucha están encarnadas en uno de los protagonistas que aparecen en la nueva película “Crushing Wheelchairs”, sobre la violencia de la falta de vivienda, las redadas y el terror policial.
El 7 de abril de 2016, los oficiales de la policía de San Francisco Michael Mellone y Nate Steger dispararon múltiples rondas—tanto balas de bolsa (bean bag) como munición real—causando la muerte de Luis.
A pesar de las sanciones administrativas impuestas por el SFPD a los oficiales involucrados, y de que un Gran Jurado encontró evidencia suficiente para proceder con un caso penal, Mellone y Steger nunca fueron responsabilizados; demostrando una vez más cómo el sistema de justicia se protege a sí mismo en lugar de proteger a sus víctimas.
El caso de Luís Góngora Pat fue llevado por el abogado de derechos civiles Adante Pointer y respaldado por miles de miembros de la comunidad. Su asesinato fue uno de los casos que detonó la huelga de hambre conocida como los Frisco Five, la cual logró la renuncia del entonces jefe de policía Greg Suhr.
José Góngora Pat, hermano de Luís, expresó su profunda gratitud a su comunidad: “Gracias a todas las personas que nos acompañaron por 10 años recordando a mi hermano, Luis. Especialmente, doy gracias a mis primos Luis y Carlos Poot Pat y Laura Guzmán que estuvieron conmigo en los días cuando me encontraba roto de cuerpo y alma. No le decimos adiós a mi hermano porque ahora y por siempre está en nuestra mente y corazón. Nunca lo olvidaremos.”
Agregó, “Agradecemos a su familia, su esposa e hijos en Teabo Yucatán, que nos dieron siempre el permiso de recordarlo cada año en su nombre. Muchas gracias también a Adriana Camarena que estuvo siempre con nosotros en las buenas y en las malas.”
Para concluir, José agradeció a Tiny Gray Garcia y la comunidad de Pobres Sabios: “Gracias por su apoyo desde el día en que murió Luis hasta hoy que presentan esta película en su nombre que pone en evidencia cómo se trata a la gente sin hogar en San Francisco.”
En el 10º aniversario luctuoso (angelversario) de Luís, su comunidad celebrará su vida con la proyección de Crushing Wheelchairs.
Crushing Wheelchairs es un guión original escrito por la poeta sin hogar y povertyskola tiny gray-garcia. Adaptada de su obra premiada del mismo nombre, la película se centra en la violencia de la falta de vivienda, los desalojos (“sweeps”) impulsados por la ciudad y el estado, y el terror policial. La película cuenta con un elenco compuesto en su totalidad por personas sin hogar o anteriormente sin hogar, cuyo lema es: “No estamos actuando, estamos viviendo.” Fue filmada principalmente en comunidades sin hogar (campamentos) y en las calles de Oakland y San Francisco.
La película se centra en seis ancestros de personas afectadas por la falta de vivienda, los desalojos forzosos, los desahucios y el terror policial. Además de la historia de Luís Góngora, que figura en la película, la película también figura la historia de su hermano, José Góngora.
La película se enfoca en seis ancestros marcados por la falta de vivienda, los desalojos, las expulsiones y el terror policial. Uno de los protagonistas principales es Luís Góngora, y la película también incluye la participación de su hermano José.
“Presenciar el asesinato de mi amigo fue tan traumatizante que es difícil incluso hablar de ello,” dijo Stephanie Grant, quien presenció el asesinato de Luis mientras estaba sin hogar y embarazada. “Era un hombre pacífico y no hizo nada para merecer eso.” Ella se interpreta a sí misma en la película Crushing Wheelchairs.
Adriana Camarena, acompañante por una década de la familia, mencionó, “Luis fue asesinado por policías brutales, pero su situación de calle fue consecuencia de injusticias sistémicas que siguen afectando a comunidades pobres, indígenas y migrantes hoy en día. Hoy celebramos la vida de Luis como hombre de maíz y la resiliencia de su familia y su comunidad, que continúan buscando sanar a pesar de la violencia y el odio que han enfrentado.”
Para conmemorar la fecha, José trabajó con el artista Patrick Piazza y el Sindicato de Póster para crear una imagen que conmemora las raíces de su hermano cómo campesino maya y guardián del maíz. La imagen se distribuirá en ATA como parte de la muestra fílmica y celebración de vida del difunto.
Iniciaremos el evento con una ceremonia de oración en honor a Luis, en el exterior del teatro, la cual incluirá una oración de las Primeras Naciones, danza azteca y una breve pieza de la artista del movimiento Pearl Ubungen titulada “Dedicado a Luis” , con la canción de “After the Rain” de John Coltrane.
Si el tiempo lo permite, también se proyectará un breve vídeo de José Góngora Pat sobre “Mool Tunich: cruces de caminos sagrados mayas y lugares de descanso”.
Please join us on April 7th at 6pm at Artists Television Access for this special ceremony and screening for the family and community on Luis’ angelversary
Trailer of the movie: https://vimeo.com/946860766
For more information: http://justice4luis.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 10:06PM
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