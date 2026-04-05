From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Farmworker movement of the 1960s-70s: Its Roots, Its Triumphs, Its Challenges
Date:
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
and on zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97942835240?pwd=daN2s0GQT6x3DSwGCFgVONpotCssMx.1
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
and on zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97942835240?pwd=daN2s0GQT6x3DSwGCFgVONpotCssMx.1
Beginning with the Delano grape strike and boycott of 1965, a powerful wave of farmworker struggle swept through the fields, orchards, and vineyards of California for nearly 20 years. It was both a labor struggle and civil rights rebellion that, in an important sense, awakened an entire nation and continues to reverberate today. Where did this struggle come from? What powered it? What can be said about its leadership? And what is its legacy today? All this and more will be part of this presentation by the author of Lettuce Wars: Ten Years of Struggle in the Fields of California
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97942835240?pwd=daN2s0GQT6x3DSwGCFgVONpotCssMx.1
For more information: http://UUSF.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 9:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network