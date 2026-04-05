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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/10/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers

The Farmworker movement of the 1960s-70s: Its Roots, Its Triumphs, Its Challenges

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco 1187 Franklin St. @ Geary and on zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97942835240?pwd=daN2s0GQT6x3DSwG...
original image (1746x1320)
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Date:
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
and on zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97942835240?pwd=daN2s0GQT6x3DSwGCFgVONpotCssMx.1

Beginning with the Delano grape strike and boycott of 1965, a powerful wave of farmworker struggle swept through the fields, orchards, and vineyards of California for nearly 20 years. It was both a labor struggle and civil rights rebellion that, in an important sense, awakened an entire nation and continues to reverberate today. Where did this struggle come from? What powered it? What can be said about its leadership? And what is its legacy today? All this and more will be part of this presentation by the author of Lettuce Wars: Ten Years of Struggle in the Fields of California
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97942835240?pwd=daN2s0GQT6x3DSwGCFgVONpotCssMx.1
For more information: http://UUSF.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 9:50PM
§
by UUSF Forum
Sun, Apr 5, 2026 9:50PM
sm_battles_in_fields.jpg
original image (1762x1304)
http://UUSF.org/flame
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