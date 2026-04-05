Harrowing news from Malik Speaks! about the Black, Palestinian, non-binary, anarchist prisoner Malik Muhammad:

In the wake of a call-in campaign to get Malik out of solitary confinement (once again), something even more alarming happened. On Monday March 30th, 2026, a member of Malik’s support team realized they disappeared from the prison messaging app GettingOut. Similarly the inmate search database for the state of Oregon showed no record of them.

Family and friends have been frantically calling Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) and various contact numbers for Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC). State representatives were very reluctant to provide any information, though one in the Office of Population Management stated that Malik was moved to a “confidential location” but refused to specify where or for what reason.

Prisoners do not simply disappear from state records; they do not disappear from a state prison with no documentation about a transfer or their current whereabouts.

As of this moment, after dozens and dozens of phone calls, we have no idea where Malik is located. We have not been able to speak with them since they entered solitary confinement.

Nobody at the federal level with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has acknowledged they now have custody of Malik. They are just gone and nobody is saying a word.

We have plenty of experience with the long stretches where Malik has been cut off from loves ones, refused any communications while enduring the torture that is extensive time in the hole. We are aware of the power and cruelty exercised by the state on a regular basis. But this is entirely different; we are scared. We know nothing about Malik’s condition, location, current circumstances, or how / why ODOC has taken the extraordinary steps to block all access and information about our beloved friend.