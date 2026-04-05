Malik Muhammad has been tortured & disappeared by the state of oregon
Harrowing news from Malik Speaks! about the Black, Palestinian, non-binary, anarchist prisoner Malik Muhammad:
In the wake of a call-in campaign to get Malik out of solitary confinement (once again), something even more alarming happened. On Monday March 30th, 2026, a member of Malik’s support team realized they disappeared from the prison messaging app GettingOut. Similarly the inmate search database for the state of Oregon showed no record of them.
Family and friends have been frantically calling Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) and various contact numbers for Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC). State representatives were very reluctant to provide any information, though one in the Office of Population Management stated that Malik was moved to a “confidential location” but refused to specify where or for what reason.
Prisoners do not simply disappear from state records; they do not disappear from a state prison with no documentation about a transfer or their current whereabouts.
As of this moment, after dozens and dozens of phone calls, we have no idea where Malik is located. We have not been able to speak with them since they entered solitary confinement.
Nobody at the federal level with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has acknowledged they now have custody of Malik. They are just gone and nobody is saying a word.
We have plenty of experience with the long stretches where Malik has been cut off from loves ones, refused any communications while enduring the torture that is extensive time in the hole. We are aware of the power and cruelty exercised by the state on a regular basis. But this is entirely different; we are scared. We know nothing about Malik’s condition, location, current circumstances, or how / why ODOC has taken the extraordinary steps to block all access and information about our beloved friend.
The news has also been summarized in french by Secours Rouge:
Le département des prisons de l’Oregon est accusé d’avoir fait disparaître Malik Muhammad, un militant africain-palestinien anarchiste et antifasciste incarcéré après les manifestations liées au meurtre policier de George Floyd. Le 30 mars 2026, son profil a soudainement disparu des systèmes carcéraux et des bases de données officielles, peu après une campagne demandant sa sortie de l’isolement. Depuis, ni sa famille ni ses soutiens n’ont obtenu d’informations fiables malgré de nombreux appels aux établissements pénitentiaires et aux autorités, qui évoquent seulement un transfert vers un « lieu confidentiel » sans justification précise. Cette absence totale de transparence, après des années marquées par un isolement extrême (plus de 250 jours en 2024), alimente les inquiétudes et fait craindre un cas de « disparition forcée », c’est-à-dire la détention d’une personne suivie du refus des autorités de révéler son sort ou son lieu de détention, la plaçant ainsi hors de toute protection juridique.
Michael (Mike) Reese is the head of the “Oregon Department of Corrections.” Reese was also the sheriff of the occupation city of “Portland” during the 2020 uprisings against the police. In that year, Malik was part of the resistance in the region okmana seeks to cover, but was ultimately captured for joining the battle in “Portland.”
In exchange for being a career slavecatcher, Mike Reese & his spouse Cindy are the owners of a house on stolen land valued at over $500,000.
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okmana is a tool for troublemaking near the ohi:yo'. you can learn more or reach out by clicking here.
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