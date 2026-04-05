Weekly AIAC Anti-Imperialist Meeting

Date:

Thursday, April 09, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Jon Fellman

Location Details:

Adobe Books 3130 24t St

Come join us at Adobe Bookshop EVERY Thursday At 5pm and Connect with the AIAC community to talk US Imperialism And how we can struggle against it today.



Topics we are currently focusing on include:



ICE and imperialism

Tech and Imperialism

Latin America and imperialism

The Middle East and imperialism