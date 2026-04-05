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Weekly AIAC Anti-Imperialist Meeting
Date:
Thursday, April 09, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Jon Fellman
Location Details:
Adobe Books 3130 24t St
Come join us at Adobe Bookshop EVERY Thursday At 5pm and Connect with the AIAC community to talk US Imperialism And how we can struggle against it today.
Topics we are currently focusing on include:
ICE and imperialism
Tech and Imperialism
Latin America and imperialism
The Middle East and imperialism
Topics we are currently focusing on include:
ICE and imperialism
Tech and Imperialism
Latin America and imperialism
The Middle East and imperialism
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sf.aiac?igsh=MzR...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 7:00PM
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