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The U.S. Empire is Burning - Community Discussion
Date:
Friday, April 10, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via RSO Santa Cruz
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center park, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz
🌟COMMUNITY DISCUSSION: THE US EMPIRE IS BURNING
Join us for a meeting to discuss how problems youth are facing are connected to US imperialism, and what we can do to fight against it!
🗓️Friday 4/10, 4:30-6:30
📍London Nelson Community Center park
🍓Snacks provided! Bring a friend!
ALL IMPERIALISTS ARE PAPER TIGERS!
Join us for a meeting to discuss how problems youth are facing are connected to US imperialism, and what we can do to fight against it!
🗓️Friday 4/10, 4:30-6:30
📍London Nelson Community Center park
🍓Snacks provided! Bring a friend!
ALL IMPERIALISTS ARE PAPER TIGERS!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/rso.sc/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 4:08PM
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