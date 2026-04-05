The U.S. Empire is Burning - Community Discussion

Date:

Friday, April 10, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

via RSO Santa Cruz

Location Details:

London Nelson Community Center park, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz

🌟COMMUNITY DISCUSSION: THE US EMPIRE IS BURNING



Join us for a meeting to discuss how problems youth are facing are connected to US imperialism, and what we can do to fight against it!



🗓️Friday 4/10, 4:30-6:30

📍London Nelson Community Center park

🍓Snacks provided! Bring a friend!



ALL IMPERIALISTS ARE PAPER TIGERS!