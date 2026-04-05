top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/15/2026
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections Immigrant Rights

Our Taxes, Their Wars: Stop Funding ICE, Empire, and Genocide

Zionist Consulate 456 Montgomery Street #2100, San Francisco
original image (494x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple sponsors
Location Details:
Zionist Consulate
456 Montgomery Street #2100, San Francisco
On Wednesday, April 15 at 4:30pm, gather at the Zionist consulate (456 Montgomery Street #2100, San Francisco) to protest the use of our tax dollars to fund wars, genocide, and the detention of immigrants. Our taxes should serve our communities, not fuel militarism, imperialist agendas, or the inhumane practices of ICE. This action is a call to challenge systemic violence, raise our voices in solidarity, and take action against ongoing atrocities funded with our taxes.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 3:56PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code