Our Taxes, Their Wars: Stop Funding ICE, Empire, and Genocide

Date:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Multiple sponsors

Location Details:

Zionist Consulate

456 Montgomery Street #2100, San Francisco

On Wednesday, April 15 at 4:30pm, gather at the Zionist consulate (456 Montgomery Street #2100, San Francisco) to protest the use of our tax dollars to fund wars, genocide, and the detention of immigrants. Our taxes should serve our communities, not fuel militarism, imperialist agendas, or the inhumane practices of ICE. This action is a call to challenge systemic violence, raise our voices in solidarity, and take action against ongoing atrocities funded with our taxes.