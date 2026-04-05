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Human Billboard for Gaza!
Date:
Tuesday, April 07, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Autonomous Activists United for Palestine
Location Details:
Adeline-Alcatraz-MLK intersection in Berkeley by Milyar Cafe.
📢 Human Billboard for Gaza!
📅 Every Tuesday
⏰ 5pm to 6:30pm
📍 Adeline-Alcatraz-MLK intersection
Join autonomous activists as we hold banners and flags to stand with Palestine, demanding an end to the genocide, arms embargo and accountability for Israel’s atrocities.
We will be leafleting to call to action against the Israeli death penalty legislation, passed on 3/30/26, applied exclusively to Palestinians in the West Bank. More than ten thousand Palestinian political prisoners are at risk of being murdered by hanging. Protest this discriminatory law with us, sign this petition and spread the word:
CAIR Action Alert: Demand Congress Condemn New Racist Israeli Death Penalty Law, Oppose $500 Million in New Funding - https://www.cair.com/action_alerts/cair-action-alert-demand-congress-condemn-new-racist-israeli-death-penalty-law-oppose-500-million-in-new-funding/
📅 Every Tuesday
⏰ 5pm to 6:30pm
📍 Adeline-Alcatraz-MLK intersection
Join autonomous activists as we hold banners and flags to stand with Palestine, demanding an end to the genocide, arms embargo and accountability for Israel’s atrocities.
We will be leafleting to call to action against the Israeli death penalty legislation, passed on 3/30/26, applied exclusively to Palestinians in the West Bank. More than ten thousand Palestinian political prisoners are at risk of being murdered by hanging. Protest this discriminatory law with us, sign this petition and spread the word:
CAIR Action Alert: Demand Congress Condemn New Racist Israeli Death Penalty Law, Oppose $500 Million in New Funding - https://www.cair.com/action_alerts/cair-action-alert-demand-congress-condemn-new-racist-israeli-death-penalty-law-oppose-500-million-in-new-funding/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 5, 2026 1:59PM
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