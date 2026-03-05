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Shop Palestine Spring Bazaar
Date:
Sunday, May 03, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Location Details:
1101 8th St Ste 100, Berkeley, CA 94710
Unique gifts that support Palestinian families and children! Live music and tatreez demonstration!
New olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, leather goods, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning carves and shawls, children's toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts and much more!
New olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, leather goods, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning carves and shawls, children's toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts and much more!
For more information: http://www.shoppalestine.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 3, 2026 4:55PM
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