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Billionaire Takedown at Tesla!
Date:
Saturday, April 04, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Email:
Location Details:
Tesla showroom at Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
Enter via Plum Lane and drive straight to the end
Tesla is on your left next to Sephora
Enter via Plum Lane and drive straight to the end
Tesla is on your left next to Sephora
STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER. WE ARE THE MANY. THEY ARE THE FEW. JOIN US.
Starts at noon as people trickle in and by 12:20 or so we are chanting and singing. Around 1:15pm we march through the mall. Totally legal thanks to the Pruneyard Act. We pause in the mall's center for a brief rally.
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.
Starts at noon as people trickle in and by 12:20 or so we are chanting and singing. Around 1:15pm we march through the mall. Totally legal thanks to the Pruneyard Act. We pause in the mall's center for a brief rally.
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 3, 2026 2:52AM
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