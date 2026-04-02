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View events for the week of 4/12/2026
East Bay Labor & Workers

Speak Out Socialists Organizing Meeting for International Workers' Day

Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center 2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
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Date:
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
May 1 is International Workers’ Day. It is a day to celebrate the power of the working class, which makes the whole system run. This year it is a day to stand up across the country and show our opposition to the attacks of this regime, their wars abroad and their wars at home.

Let’s make this May Day a demonstration of the collective power of the working class in saying NO to the billionaire class.

Join us in the Bay Area:

Sunday, April 12, at 3:00pm PT (doors 2:45m PT)
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703

$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/4-12-bay-ar...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 2, 2026 10:29PM
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