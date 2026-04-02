Speak Out Socialists Organizing Meeting for International Workers' Day

Date:

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center

2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703

May 1 is International Workers’ Day. It is a day to celebrate the power of the working class, which makes the whole system run. This year it is a day to stand up across the country and show our opposition to the attacks of this regime, their wars abroad and their wars at home.



Let’s make this May Day a demonstration of the collective power of the working class in saying NO to the billionaire class.



Join us in the Bay Area:



Sunday, April 12, at 3:00pm PT (doors 2:45m PT)

Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center

2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703



$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds