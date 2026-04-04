From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Milyar Cafe
Date:
Saturday, April 04, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
Milyar Cafe, 3300 Adeline St, Berkeley
Join us this Saturday, April 4 from 1pm to 3pm at Milyar Cafe (3300 Adeline St, Berkeley) for a postcard writing event as we gather in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing genocide, and with the Iranian and Lebanese people who are indiscriminately and relentlessly bombarded by the Israeli murderous war machine.
We will demand that Congress publicly and unequivocally condemn the new Israeli law imposing the death penalty exclusively on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. While Palestinians face execution, Israeli settlers and security forces who systematically kill Palestinians on a regular basis are shielded from accountability and exempt from this law.
We will also call on Congress to support the Block the Bombs Act or introduce a Senate companion to halt U.S. weapons transfers being used in deadly attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese civilians. This includes demanding enforcement of U.S. laws on human rights, pushing for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, and opposing the unprovoked war on Iran and foreign military agendas that escalate conflict.
Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.
We will demand that Congress publicly and unequivocally condemn the new Israeli law imposing the death penalty exclusively on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. While Palestinians face execution, Israeli settlers and security forces who systematically kill Palestinians on a regular basis are shielded from accountability and exempt from this law.
We will also call on Congress to support the Block the Bombs Act or introduce a Senate companion to halt U.S. weapons transfers being used in deadly attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese civilians. This includes demanding enforcement of U.S. laws on human rights, pushing for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, and opposing the unprovoked war on Iran and foreign military agendas that escalate conflict.
Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 2, 2026 10:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network