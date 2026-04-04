Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Milyar Cafe

Date:

Saturday, April 04, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

Milyar Cafe, 3300 Adeline St, Berkeley

Join us this Saturday, April 4 from 1pm to 3pm at Milyar Cafe (3300 Adeline St, Berkeley) for a postcard writing event as we gather in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing genocide, and with the Iranian and Lebanese people who are indiscriminately and relentlessly bombarded by the Israeli murderous war machine.



We will demand that Congress publicly and unequivocally condemn the new Israeli law imposing the death penalty exclusively on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. While Palestinians face execution, Israeli settlers and security forces who systematically kill Palestinians on a regular basis are shielded from accountability and exempt from this law.



We will also call on Congress to support the Block the Bombs Act or introduce a Senate companion to halt U.S. weapons transfers being used in deadly attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese civilians. This includes demanding enforcement of U.S. laws on human rights, pushing for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, and opposing the unprovoked war on Iran and foreign military agendas that escalate conflict.



Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.