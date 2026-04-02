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Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

No More " Protective Orders" To Silence Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik & Other Workers

by LVP
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 7:16PM
Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik has been fighting for over five years after an illegal firing for trying to get Apple to stop poisoning her and other workers at her office which was located on a toxic dump site and also at her apartment which was next to an illegal Apple Fab factory. Now Apple with the support of a judge is trying to get a protective order to silence her about her health and safety complaints and illegal spying on her by Apple. She spoke out at the San Francisco Federal Court house.
Ashley Gjovik Spoke Out In Front Of SF Federal Court House
original image (1292x724)
The Apple corporation is seeking to silence Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik by a "Protective Order” that would prevent her from speaking about illegal actions by Apple that violate labor, environmental laws and illegal use of their tech to spy on workers bodies and genitals.
A press conference was held in front of the San Francisco Federal Building and Court to oppose these tactics and to stop the use of these orders to silence tens of thousands of workers who are exposing illegal activities by their bosses.
Apple is also facing a hearing for Summary Judgement after more than five years of the illegal firing of Apple engineering manager Ashley Gjovik for going to the EPA, OSHA and the NLRB for illegal activity by Apple.
Gjovik discovered that here office in Silicon Valley was near a toxic dump site and she and other workers were being poisoned. She complained to the EPA and was fired weeks before they investigated the site. She was also sickened by an illegal Apple Fab factory next to her apartment complex in Santa Clara.
This press conference was held on April 2, 2026.

Additional Media:

APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets Close
https://youtu.be/TdB3WYZgfwA

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
Strange Hecklers At Press Co
nference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center
https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/

Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE
§Workers Rights At Apple NOW!
by LVP
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 7:16PM
sm_img_4674.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Ashley Gjovik was an Apple worker who was fired for making health and safety complaints at a toxic site her office was located on. She has been fighting to get her justice and for Apple to be held accountable.
https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE
§Apple Is Trying To Use Protective Orders To Silence Their Crimes
by LVP
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 7:16PM
sm_img_4672.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apple is trying to use so called "protective orders" to silence whistleblower Ashley Gjovik who is fighting against their labor and environmental crimes.
https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE
§How Many Workers Are Gagged By "Protective Order"
by LVP
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 7:16PM
Workers Are Being Silenced By Court Orders To Protect The Companies
original image (4032x3024)
Apple and other companies throughout the US are using "Protective Orders" stop silence workers about the illegal activity by these companies. Apple fired whistleblower Ashley Gjovik is challenging these tactics which are a threat to workers and the public.
https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE
§Apple Is Training AI On Their Employees Bodies and Genitals
by LVP
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 7:16PM
sm_gjovik_ashley_hands_off_my_body_at_sf_fed_bld_4-2-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik has exposed and opposed the spying and monitoring of Apple workers bodies and genitals with AI to develop their products. These illegal activities are being investigated and Apple wants a "Protective Order" to stop any publicity about already information that is publicly available.
https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE
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