Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik has been fighting for over five years after an illegal firing for trying to get Apple to stop poisoning her and other workers at her office which was located on a toxic dump site and also at her apartment which was next to an illegal Apple Fab factory. Now Apple with the support of a judge is trying to get a protective order to silence her about her health and safety complaints and illegal spying on her by Apple. She spoke out at the San Francisco Federal Court house.

The Apple corporation is seeking to silence Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik by a "Protective Order” that would prevent her from speaking about illegal actions by Apple that violate labor, environmental laws and illegal use of their tech to spy on workers bodies and genitals.A press conference was held in front of the San Francisco Federal Building and Court to oppose these tactics and to stop the use of these orders to silence tens of thousands of workers who are exposing illegal activities by their bosses.Apple is also facing a hearing for Summary Judgement after more than five years of the illegal firing of Apple engineering manager Ashley Gjovik for going to the EPA, OSHA and the NLRB for illegal activity by Apple.Gjovik discovered that here office in Silicon Valley was near a toxic dump site and she and other workers were being poisoned. She complained to the EPA and was fired weeks before they investigated the site. She was also sickened by an illegal Apple Fab factory next to her apartment complex in Santa Clara.This press conference was held on April 2, 2026.Additional Media:APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets CloseAI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The WorldStrange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor CenterApple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ersApple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikApple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of HomesApple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersThe Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikUS Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption NowApple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikPart II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd ExcuseApple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working ConditionsSilicon Valley Chemical Contamination & ExposureI thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic wasteProduction of Labor Video Project