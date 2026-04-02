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No More " Protective Orders" To Silence Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik & Other Workers
Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik has been fighting for over five years after an illegal firing for trying to get Apple to stop poisoning her and other workers at her office which was located on a toxic dump site and also at her apartment which was next to an illegal Apple Fab factory. Now Apple with the support of a judge is trying to get a protective order to silence her about her health and safety complaints and illegal spying on her by Apple. She spoke out at the San Francisco Federal Court house.
The Apple corporation is seeking to silence Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik by a "Protective Order” that would prevent her from speaking about illegal actions by Apple that violate labor, environmental laws and illegal use of their tech to spy on workers bodies and genitals.
A press conference was held in front of the San Francisco Federal Building and Court to oppose these tactics and to stop the use of these orders to silence tens of thousands of workers who are exposing illegal activities by their bosses.
Apple is also facing a hearing for Summary Judgement after more than five years of the illegal firing of Apple engineering manager Ashley Gjovik for going to the EPA, OSHA and the NLRB for illegal activity by Apple.
Gjovik discovered that here office in Silicon Valley was near a toxic dump site and she and other workers were being poisoned. She complained to the EPA and was fired weeks before they investigated the site. She was also sickened by an illegal Apple Fab factory next to her apartment complex in Santa Clara.
This press conference was held on April 2, 2026.
Additional Media:
APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets Close
https://youtu.be/TdB3WYZgfwA
AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
Strange Hecklers At Press Co
nference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center
https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/
Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0
The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08
Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789
Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/
Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html
I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
A press conference was held in front of the San Francisco Federal Building and Court to oppose these tactics and to stop the use of these orders to silence tens of thousands of workers who are exposing illegal activities by their bosses.
Apple is also facing a hearing for Summary Judgement after more than five years of the illegal firing of Apple engineering manager Ashley Gjovik for going to the EPA, OSHA and the NLRB for illegal activity by Apple.
Gjovik discovered that here office in Silicon Valley was near a toxic dump site and she and other workers were being poisoned. She complained to the EPA and was fired weeks before they investigated the site. She was also sickened by an illegal Apple Fab factory next to her apartment complex in Santa Clara.
This press conference was held on April 2, 2026.
Additional Media:
APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets Close
https://youtu.be/TdB3WYZgfwA
AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo
Strange Hecklers At Press Co
nference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center
https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/
Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0
The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08
Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789
Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/
Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html
I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE
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