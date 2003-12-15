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View events for the week of 4/15/2026
Palestine U.S.

Turn Up the Heat: No Tax Dollars for ICE, War, or Genocide

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Date:
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action
Location Details:
Online
https://www.mobilize.us/uscpraction/event/932037/
Join us on the National Tax Day of Action, April 15, for a Mass Movement Call on where our tax dollars are going—and how you can pressure politicians to fund care not killing. On this call, we’ll hear from Rep. Delia Ramirez about the Block the Bombs Act and Melt ICE Act, federal bills she’s introduced to block major weapons for Israel and to defund and dismantle ICE.

Together, we’ll explore a range of tactics to pressure politicians and build public opposition to the use of our tax dollars to fund genocide, war, detention, and deportation.

We’ll also introduce a new toolkit from the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action and walk through organizing tactics, including letter writing, birddogging, and city council resolutions. You’ll hear from Bay Area organizers who recently won a Richmond City Council resolution calling for an arms embargo on Israel and an end to the war on Iran. Similar local resolutions have helped make public opposition visible, put elected officials on the record, and build momentum in past campaigns, including ceasefire efforts.

Join us to learn ways you can turn up the heat on complicit politicians and confront them with the voices of all the constituents they’ve ignored.

Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 2, 2026 7:06PM
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