#TeslaTakedown San José---Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING!

Date:

Saturday, April 04, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

#teslatakedown San Jose

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



For the past year Tesla Takedown San Jose has been protesting EVERY Saturday, rain or shine.



Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.



Together, let's fight back!



Make: a sign that can be read from across the street:



#TeslaTakedownSan Jose #BillionairesRuinEVERYTHING!



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a hat/sunscreen







Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown