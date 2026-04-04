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#TeslaTakedown San José---Billionaires Ruin EVERYTHING!
Date:
Saturday, April 04, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#teslatakedown San Jose
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José, CA 95117
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José, CA 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.
For the past year Tesla Takedown San Jose has been protesting EVERY Saturday, rain or shine.
Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.
Together, let's fight back!
Make: a sign that can be read from across the street:
#TeslaTakedownSan Jose #BillionairesRuinEVERYTHING!
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a hat/sunscreen
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For the past year Tesla Takedown San Jose has been protesting EVERY Saturday, rain or shine.
Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.
Together, let's fight back!
Make: a sign that can be read from across the street:
#TeslaTakedownSan Jose #BillionairesRuinEVERYTHING!
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a hat/sunscreen
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 2, 2026 4:25PM
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