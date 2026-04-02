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View events for the week of 4/10/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Film Screening & Fundraiser for the Prairieland Defendants

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (1459x1880)
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Date:
Friday, April 10, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
At SubRosa Friday April 10th, 7pm - a film screening & fundraiser for the Prairieland defendants - anti-ICE activists in Texas that are facing decades in prison for standing up to fascism and white supremacy.

Join us for a discussion of the case, its implications for activists, and a screening of the 1974 documentary “Attica” - In 1971, inmates at Attica State Prison seized control of D-yard and took 35 hostages after peaceful efforts for reforms failed. Attica investigates the rebellion and its bloody suppression, revealing institutionalized injustices, sanctioned dishonesty, and abuses of power.

The Prairieland case is a political repression case stemming from a protest in solidarity with ICE Detainees that occurred on July 4th at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. There are currently over a dozen defendants facing life-altering state and federal charges - where “guilty” verdicts where handed down and most are being challenged. Many Prairieland Defendants are still in custody, being held on multi-million dollar bails and enduring horrific conditions. The accusations of the government are absurd, and the police response has been extreme, making it obvious that this is part of an effort to criminalize dissent along with the other high profile cases in Spokane, Portland, and Illinois. It has repeatedly been used by the Trump administration and its allies as an example of violence by “antifa.” Adapted from https://prairielanddefendants.com/about-the-case/ & more info @dfwsupportcommittee

7pm - 10pm // donations appreciated at door and all funds raised will go to the Dallas-Fort Worth Support Committee - notaflof!* // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // masks encouragd // respect the space and each other!

*no one turned away for lack of funds

SubRosa is at 703 Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz, CA

—@@@@@—

SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space

And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz. More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1969622516...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 2, 2026 12:30PM
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