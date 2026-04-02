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Convicted felon President Trump lied about launch of Artemis II
Launch of Artemis II
Convicted felon President Trump lied about launch of Artemis II
Trump appeared to be totally out of touch with reality during press conference
By Lynda Carson - April 2, 2026
On Wednesday evening April 1, 2026, during the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s televised press conference at 6:00PM (EDT), within the first minute of his press conference Trump congratulated the successful launch of Artemis II, and said ‘it was quite something’, even though the launch reportedly did not occur until around 6:35PM (EDT). Trump went on to say that ‘they are on their way, God bless them, these are brave people’.
Millions of people across the nation watched Trump on TV falsely claim that Artemis II has launched, even though it did not launch towards space until around 6:35PM (EDT). At that point, the convicted felon Trump appeared to be totally out of touch with reality, and it was hard to believe anything else that he had to say beyond that, during his press conference.
The convicted felon Trump can be seen at his press conference telling his lies about the launch of Artemis II by clicking here.
However, according to one report, in part it said, “Mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Jeremy Hansen and Christina Koch launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after 6:35 p.m. ET. Hansen became the first Canadian to reach deep space. "We are going for all humanity," he said shortly before liftoff.”
Additionally, according to a report with Astronomy.com, in part it says, “At 6:35 p.m. EDT, the Artemis 2 mission successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, marking the first time humans have headed to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.
The crew is “safe, they’re secure and they’re in great spirits,” said NASA administrator Jared Isaacman in a post-launch press conference on Wednesday evening.
The craft is currently in a high Earth orbit, where it will perform check-out tests for the next day. The next major milestone for the mission will come Thursday evening (EDT), when the ICPS lights its engine to propel the crew out of Earth orbit and begin its journey to the Moon.”
Considering that the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump appears to be totally out of touch with reality, it seems to be a very bad idea for him to have the launch codes of the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal, while he is conducting an unprovoked war against the people of Iran.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Trump appeared to be totally out of touch with reality during press conference
By Lynda Carson - April 2, 2026
On Wednesday evening April 1, 2026, during the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s televised press conference at 6:00PM (EDT), within the first minute of his press conference Trump congratulated the successful launch of Artemis II, and said ‘it was quite something’, even though the launch reportedly did not occur until around 6:35PM (EDT). Trump went on to say that ‘they are on their way, God bless them, these are brave people’.
Millions of people across the nation watched Trump on TV falsely claim that Artemis II has launched, even though it did not launch towards space until around 6:35PM (EDT). At that point, the convicted felon Trump appeared to be totally out of touch with reality, and it was hard to believe anything else that he had to say beyond that, during his press conference.
The convicted felon Trump can be seen at his press conference telling his lies about the launch of Artemis II by clicking here.
However, according to one report, in part it said, “Mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Jeremy Hansen and Christina Koch launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after 6:35 p.m. ET. Hansen became the first Canadian to reach deep space. "We are going for all humanity," he said shortly before liftoff.”
Additionally, according to a report with Astronomy.com, in part it says, “At 6:35 p.m. EDT, the Artemis 2 mission successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, marking the first time humans have headed to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.
The crew is “safe, they’re secure and they’re in great spirits,” said NASA administrator Jared Isaacman in a post-launch press conference on Wednesday evening.
The craft is currently in a high Earth orbit, where it will perform check-out tests for the next day. The next major milestone for the mission will come Thursday evening (EDT), when the ICPS lights its engine to propel the crew out of Earth orbit and begin its journey to the Moon.”
Considering that the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump appears to be totally out of touch with reality, it seems to be a very bad idea for him to have the launch codes of the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal, while he is conducting an unprovoked war against the people of Iran.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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My mistake, about Trump, and Artemis II.
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 5:30AM
Correction: Trump's press conference was at 9:00PM (EDT).
Thu, Apr 2, 2026 5:16AM
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