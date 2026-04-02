SCOTUS Rules Against Trans Community on Transgender Day of Visibility by Mountain View Reporter

On March 31, the day celebrated internationally as Transgender Day of Visibility, the US Supreme Court delivered a major blow to the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The court rejected a Colorado ban on LGBTQ child ‘'conversion therapy", ruling against a law banning the discredited practice on free speech grounds. Demonstrators in Mountain View, CA said the announcement of the ruling was intentionally timed.

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Top photo by Juliette Lovett



On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court handed the queer community a major setback in a decision that was received with dismay in the city of Mountain View. More than 150 people came to a March 31 rally organized by South Bay Queer Solidarity amongst others. Protesters lined the sidewalk at the major intersection near Gateway Plaza, holding placards reminding passing motorists that "Trans Rights are Human Rights" and calling for acceptance.



In a speech at the rally, the CEO and president of one of the nation's largest Planned Parenthoods, Mar Monte, said that the court’s ruling was purposely released to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility. She called on the rally's attendees to let their elected representatives know trans people are being restricted to access to life-affirming care.



Demonstrators discussed the morning's shocking ruling amongst themselves during the late afternoon rally that included speakers and music in the plaza. One of the members of the Raging Grannies held a sign saying simply "stand up for love" while others passed out small pink/blue/white striped flags for demonstrators to wave.



In the single dissenting vote in the ruling, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said her colleagues were wrong to give cover to individuals looking to challenge state conversion therapy bans. She called such bans constitutionally permissible even if they incidentally burden the speech of a health care provider.

