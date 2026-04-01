A protest was held against Zionist San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener who is running for Nancy Pelosi's seat and was participating in a KQED debate in San Francisco

A protest against California state senator Scott Wiener was held at the KQED Congressional debate with candidates to replace Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi on March 31, 2026.Wiener at a previous debate refused to call out the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza but because of the protest he flipped and now says he opposes the genocide but he still wants tosend US economic and military aid to Israel.Speakers also talked about this support with the ADL for SB 715 which retaliates against teachers if they speak about Israel's apartheid policies. He supports labeling criticism of Israel with anti-semitism which is being pushed by California governor Newsom and Trump and the Republicans.It is being used to launch a national witch hunts against criticism of the racist anti-working class policies of Israel. They also reported that Wiener had targeted UCSF Professor Rupa Marya and human rights activist for her criticism of the Israeli IDF and the support of the apartheid regime by the UCSF chancellor and UC regents who are supporting the State of Israel.Wiener has also been a major supporter of billionaire developers and speculators and has supported the gentrification agenda in San Francisco.A protest also took place in the KQED debate against Wiener.Additional Media:No Genocide By Israel In Gaza According to SF Demo Party Politician Scott WeinerUCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Targeted By Zionist Scott Weiner & Fired For Opposing Genocide In PalestineWeiner Supporters Go Crazy At Jane Kim Rally In SF-There Is No Working Class Housing Crisis In SF?Production Of Labor Video Project