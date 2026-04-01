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Palestine California San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Zionist CA State Senator Scott Wiener Protested at KQED Congressional Debate

by LVP
Wed, Apr 1, 2026 6:02PM
A protest was held against Zionist San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener who is running for Nancy Pelosi's seat and was participating in a KQED debate in San Francisco
A protest was held against Zionist San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener who is running for Nancy Pelosi's seat and was participating ...
original image (1280x736)
A protest against California state senator Scott Wiener was held at the KQED Congressional debate with candidates to replace Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi on March 31, 2026.

Wiener at a previous debate refused to call out the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza but because of the protest he flipped and now says he opposes the genocide but he still wants to
send US economic and military aid to Israel.

Speakers also talked about this support with the ADL for SB 715 which retaliates against teachers if they speak about Israel's apartheid policies. He supports labeling criticism of Israel with anti-semitism which is being pushed by California governor Newsom and Trump and the Republicans.

It is being used to launch a national witch hunts against criticism of the racist anti-working class policies of Israel. They also reported that Wiener had targeted UCSF Professor Rupa Marya and human rights activist for her criticism of the Israeli IDF and the support of the apartheid regime by the UCSF chancellor and UC regents who are supporting the State of Israel.

Wiener has also been a major supporter of billionaire developers and speculators and has supported the gentrification agenda in San Francisco.

A protest also took place in the KQED debate against Wiener.

Additional Media:

No Genocide By Israel In Gaza According to SF Demo Party Politician Scott Weiner
https://youtu.be/upXMZeEomzY

UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Targeted By Zionist Scott Weiner & Fired For Opposing Genocide In Palestine
https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE

Weiner Supporters Go Crazy At Jane Kim Rally In SF-There Is No Working Class Housing Crisis In SF?
https://youtu.be/o_1xxLF35fw

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc
§No More Zionist Mouthpieces In Congress
by LVP
Wed, Apr 1, 2026 6:02PM
sm_wiener_zionist_mouthpieces.jpg
original image (1298x774)
Speakers protested Weiner's support for Zionism and his role in attacking critics of Israel with AB 715 which defines criticism of Israel and Zionism as anti-semitism.
https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc
§Weiner Said Israel Was Committed Genocide But They Should Continue To Get US dollars
by LVP
Wed, Apr 1, 2026 6:02PM
sm_wiener_at_kqed_debate.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Zionist Scott Wiener said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza but should continue to get US funding for the Iron Dome and economic aid.
https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc
§Scott Wiener Targeted UCSF Professor and Palestinian Supporter For Termination
by LVP
Wed, Apr 1, 2026 6:02PM
Marya Rupa Was Targeted By Zionist Scott Wiener
Scott Wiener worked to get UCSF professor and Palestinian supporter Marya Rupa terminated by the UCSF Chancellor and management.
https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc
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