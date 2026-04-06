Monday, April 6, 2026, 6-8pmA Fundraiser for the Chris4Mayor2026 CampaignMark Levy, Klez California, Political Satire & Yiddish Folk Singer123 Green Street, Santa Cruz 95060Mark Levy has performed as a singer and stand-up comic throughout the U.S., Europe, and Israel. He has taught at various Jewish institutions and lectured widely on Jewish humor and on Yiddish, Hebrew, and Ladino folk music.The candidate will be serving dinner.CHRIS KROHN FOR MAYORFor more info. contact:Instagram: @ChrisKrohn2026Chris4Mayor2026.orgINVITE FRIENDS!