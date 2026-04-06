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Chris4Mayor2026 Campaign Dinner & Mark Levy Concert
Date:
Monday, April 06, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Chris Krohn
Email:
Location Details:
123 Green Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Monday, April 6, 2026, 6-8pm
A Fundraiser for the Chris4Mayor2026 Campaign
Mark Levy, Klez California, Political Satire & Yiddish Folk Singer
123 Green Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Mark Levy has performed as a singer and stand-up comic throughout the U.S., Europe, and Israel. He has taught at various Jewish institutions and lectured widely on Jewish humor and on Yiddish, Hebrew, and Ladino folk music.
The candidate will be serving dinner.
CHRIS KROHN FOR MAYOR
For more info. contact:
Chris4Mayor2026 [at] gmail.com
Instagram: @ChrisKrohn2026
Chris4Mayor2026.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
A Fundraiser for the Chris4Mayor2026 Campaign
Mark Levy, Klez California, Political Satire & Yiddish Folk Singer
123 Green Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Mark Levy has performed as a singer and stand-up comic throughout the U.S., Europe, and Israel. He has taught at various Jewish institutions and lectured widely on Jewish humor and on Yiddish, Hebrew, and Ladino folk music.
The candidate will be serving dinner.
CHRIS KROHN FOR MAYOR
For more info. contact:
Chris4Mayor2026 [at] gmail.com
Instagram: @ChrisKrohn2026
Chris4Mayor2026.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: http://Chris4Mayor2026.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 1, 2026 3:38PM
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