2026 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of transgender and queer performance

Date:

Friday, June 19, 2026

Time:

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Fresh Meat Productions

Location Details:

Z Space

450 Florida St, San Francisco, CA 94110

The FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL returns for its 25th Anniversary, featuring a star-studded lineup of Trans and Queer artists from across the Bay Area and beyond, including Filipino American drag supergroup Filipinx; the powerful voices of New Voices Bay Area Transgender, Intersex & Genderqueer Chorus; interdisciplinary movement artist Zuzu Beloved; trans roots music trailblazer Shawna Virago; and trans-centered contemporary dance-theater by Sean Dorsey Dance. The festival also premieres new original works by B. DeVeaux, Pangaea, Shawn Lee with Bay Area Independent Chinese Dancers, and JanpiStar.



TICKETS: All tickets are on a sliding scale, and will go on sale May 1, 2026



KN95 masks will be provided and required for this event. ASL interpretation provided each show.

