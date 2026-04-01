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2026 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of transgender and queer performance
Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Fresh Meat Productions
Location Details:
Z Space
450 Florida St, San Francisco, CA 94110
450 Florida St, San Francisco, CA 94110
The FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL returns for its 25th Anniversary, featuring a star-studded lineup of Trans and Queer artists from across the Bay Area and beyond, including Filipino American drag supergroup Filipinx; the powerful voices of New Voices Bay Area Transgender, Intersex & Genderqueer Chorus; interdisciplinary movement artist Zuzu Beloved; trans roots music trailblazer Shawna Virago; and trans-centered contemporary dance-theater by Sean Dorsey Dance. The festival also premieres new original works by B. DeVeaux, Pangaea, Shawn Lee with Bay Area Independent Chinese Dancers, and JanpiStar.
TICKETS: All tickets are on a sliding scale, and will go on sale May 1, 2026
KN95 masks will be provided and required for this event. ASL interpretation provided each show.
TICKETS: All tickets are on a sliding scale, and will go on sale May 1, 2026
KN95 masks will be provided and required for this event. ASL interpretation provided each show.
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/2026-fres...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 1, 2026 1:36PM
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