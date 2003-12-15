From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mennonite Action April Mass Call
Date:
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Mennonite Action
Location Details:
Come join us for our April Mass Call! There will be some big updates for Mennonite Action, so you won't want to miss it. The zoom link will be shared with you when you sign up.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 1, 2026 12:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network