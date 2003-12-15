Mennonite Action April Mass Call

Date:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Mennonite Action

Location Details:

Come join us for our April Mass Call! There will be some big updates for Mennonite Action, so you won't want to miss it. The zoom link will be shared with you when you sign up.